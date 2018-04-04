Karnataka elections 2018: Party worker attempts suicide as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal returns to BJP

A BJP worker attempted suicide by consuming poison to express his discontent over former union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal joining BJP on Wednesday. He was rushed to the hospital and said to be out of danger. BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa, MLC V Sommanna welcomed the leader. Also, JD(S) MLA Basavaraj Khuba, Nagappa Saaloni and another former union minister Basavaraj Patil Anwari joined the party.

Also, BJP workers protested outside the party office in Bijapur as Yatnal formally joined the BJP in Bengaluru on Wednesday. According to reports, Bijapur district MLAs and senior leaders are not happy with Yatnal's return to the BJP. Local and district leaders is miffed with the party leadership for inducting Basanagouda Patil Yatnal without taking them into confidence.

Yatnal's joining the party was a much-awaited political development ahead of the assembly polls in Karnataka. His homecoming is considered as a boost to the saffron party in the North Karnataka region amid Lingayat-Veerashaiva religion issue raised by the Congress. Currently, Yatnal is an independent member of the legislative council.

More details are waited.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

