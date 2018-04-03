Karnataka elections 2018: Kumaraswamy to campaign for BSP chief in Kollegal

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will campaign in Kollegal assembly constituency for Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate and state president N Mahesh. BSP preparations are the public meeting is in full swing at the MGSV ground in Kollegal. Kollegal is reserved for Schedule Category (SC) constituency.

HD Kumaraswamy will take part in a roadshow along the main streets of the town. The BSP has endorsed its support for Janata Dal (Secular) manifesto. JD (S) MLAs GT Deve Gowda, AH Vishwanath and Madhu Bangarappa will take part in the public meeting.

Ahead of the rally, BSP leader N Mahesh expressed confidence that he would win the upcoming election. He told media persons that he will win the Kollegal assembly seat even if KPCC chief G Parameshwara choose to contest the elections from.

[Read more: Karnataka elections 2018: Why the BSP has a chance to win Kollegal?]

BSP's N. Mahesh was in second place in the last assembly elections. In 2013, S.Jayanna of Congress defeated N. Mahesh by over 10,000 votes. Jayanna polled 47,402 votes, ie 32.36 per cent of vote share and Mahesh secured 37209 votes, 25.40 per cent. N. Chamaraju of JD(S) was polled mere 4392 votes with 3.00 per cent.

This year, the alliance between former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JD (S) and Mayawati's BSP may be a big boost for the BSP. However, the alliance may not help Mahesh in Kollegal because the JD (S) has negligible Vokkaliga votes. Even if BSP's Mahesh gets 3 per cent Vokkaliga votes, he may not match the winning margin.

In a pre-poll alliance with JDS, BSP will contest in 20 assembly seats.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day