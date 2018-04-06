Karnataka Elections 2018: Congress levels fresh corruption charges against Yeddyurappa

The ruling Congress released income tax documents, saying BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa allegedly received kickbacks while issuing tender worth Rs. 1033 cr to RNSIL in Upper Bhadra Project.

In a press conference held at KPCC office in Bengaluru, MLC VS Ugrappa said, "Yeddyurappa as CM issued a tender worth Rs. 1033 cr to RNSIL in Upper Bhadra Project. IT Dept's order dated 28/03/2016 after a seizure operation states that Sunil(V.P,Finance, RNSIL) has on oath & based on diary jottings admitted to having paid bribe to BSY."

"These are not our documents. This is an order against Shri Yeddyurappa by the Income-tax department under the Central Govt," Ugrappa said.

"Yeddyurappa has even paid a fine for non-declaration, which is in itself an admission of guilt of receiving Rs. 4.11 crore bribe" Ugrappa added.

"This is a clear case of kickbacks taken by Yeddyurappa in an irrigation project when he was chief minister. After an IT raid on RNSIL, documents revealed Yeddyurappa's corruption. As the IT order has come to light now, What action will PM Modi take against him?", he added.

Ugrappa demanded that PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah should say what's the commission Yeddyurappa took in this corruption case?

He urged that immediate cognisance should be taken by the concerned authorities and cases filed in this connection.

Ugrappa further said, "It has been again proved that Yeddyurappa is the face of corruption in India."

