Karnataka elections 2018: Congress IT cell head Ramya's mother to contest as independent candidate?

In a surprise political development months before Karnataka assembly elections, Ranjitha, mother of Congress leader Divya Spandana, planning to contest as an independent candidate. Divya Spandana is head of Social Media and Digital Communications of Congress.

Ranjitha, said, "I did not ask Congress leadership for a ticket, it is not fair. I am planning to contest as an independent candidate, this does not mean I am against Congress as such."

"I have been an ordinary Congress grassroot worker for past many years, till today I am in Congress, but contribution has not been recognized. Next week am going to take a decision," Ranjitha told ANI.

Ranjitha told News18 over the telephone that she wanted to contest in the state Assembly polls. "I want to fight from Mandya. I request the Congress high command to give me ticket this time. If they don't, I'm even ready to try my luck as an independent candidate," said Ranjitha.

She said that even after 28 years of service to the party it had not given her anything and she was upset over this.

