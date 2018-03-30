Karnataka Elections 2018: Congress files second complaint against Amit Shah

Karnataka Congress has filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer against BJP National President Amit Shah and former Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa and others for violating the code of conduct in Mysuru. 

Amit Shah at Hindu activist Raju's home in Mysuru.

Dr.Syed Naseer Hussain Rajya Sabha MP, MN Suraj Hegde, Brijesh Kalappa and KPCC Office bearers were present while filing the complaint.

The Congress alleged that Amit Shah handed a cheque of Rs 5 compensation to murdered BJP activist Raju's family during his visit to Mysuru. Raju was hacked to death at a tea stall on M.G. Road in Udayagiri in March 2016.

Raju's murder had sparked off communal tension in Mysore. BJP and other Hindutva organisations had even called for a bandh demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

This is the second complaint against Amit Shah. Congress had filed a complaint against Amit Shah on Thursday for his remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

