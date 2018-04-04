Karnataka elections 2018: Anti-corruption activist begins 'One Vote, One Note' campaign in Bengaluru

It was way back in 1952 Samyukta Socialist Party (SSP) candidate Shantaveri Gopala Gowda started 'one note, one vote' campaign in Shimoga district of Karnataka. Inspired by Shantaveri Gopala Gowda, Ravikrishna Reddy restarted the 'one note, one vote' campaign in Jayanagar. Ravikrishna Reddy is President at Forum for Building Bribe Free Karnataka.

As the Election Commission gears up to keep a check on the money factor in the upcoming Assembly polls, voters of Jayanagar constituency witnessed an independent candidate asking them not just for votes, but 'notes' too.

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, environmental and anti-corruption activist SR Hiremath and Kannada writer Devanuru Mahadeva flagged off Ravikrishna Reddy's 'one note, one vote' campaign in Jayanagar 4th block.

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, " Everyone wants change, this will happen when we take time to changing this country." I know Ravikrishna for years "One vote One note is a great idea. Politics is all about money-power-more money. We should break this nexus by this campaign." Yadav was the first among the supporters to contribute to Ravikrishna Reddy's fund. "I cant vote here (Bangaluru), but can give 'note'," Yadav added.

Ravikrishna Reddy thanked Dr. K Shivaram, Rtd Assistant Director Veterinary Department, for donating two-month pension amount to his campaign.

K Shivaram said, "In these days it is difficult to find honest people. I am always against corruption. We should make a beginning to see that honest person win the election. If one honest person gets elected then many Ravikrishna Reddy will come up. One vote One vote One note is a beginning. so that common people should think about the system."

On the other hand, a few local residents appreciated the Ravikrishna Reddy's initiative, however, doubted the effectiveness of the campaign.

"People are adjusted to corruption.'One vote One note' seems to be a good campaign.However, not only politicians but also people are corrupt to the core. Corruption is deeply rooted in our society. We have reached a stage where people are not ready to vote without taking money".

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day