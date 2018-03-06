Karnataka elections 2018: Actor Upendra quits KPJP, not joining BJP

Sandalwood star Upendra on Tuesday resigned as President of Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) following an internal power struggle. He announced that he will launch a new political along with his supporters. He was addressing media at his 'Ruppis' resort in Bengaluru.

Upendra said, "From this moment I will begin to build a new political party. This is a long process, we may or may not contest the upcoming assembly elections."

"I will consult with my lawyers about registration of my new party. 'Prajaakiya' party not aimed at power, glamour and affluence," he said.

He thanked KPJP for giving a political experience and bringing together like-minded people like me.

A day before, it was rumoured that Upendra likely to be ousted from his own party due to the difference of opinions in the party. According to reports, a difference of opinion has sprung up inside the KPJP over the selection of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The party members are reportedly upset with the 'dictatorial attitude' of Upendra.

Few days before the infighting in the party, Upendra tweeted, "The real results between prajaakeeya and Raajakeeya will reveal on 6th of this month. Wait and watch. Upendra."

The real results between prajaakeeya and Raajakeeya will reveal on 6th of this month. Wait and watch. Upendra — Upendra (@nimmaupendra) March 3, 2018

News18 quoting sources reported that Upendra is likely to join the BJP on Tuesday by quitting or dissolving his party. His followers feel that he has already given enough hints and may follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom he idolizes.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

