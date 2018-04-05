Karnataka election: 'What is it with you and the lemon', BJP asks Siddaramaiah

Why is Siddaramaiah campaigning with a lemon in his hand? This was a question posed by the Karnataka BJP.

BJP Karnataka tweeted an image of Siddaramaiah campaigning with a lemon in his hand. The BJP said, "Campaigns with a lemon in hand, but brings in Anti Superstitious Bill to demean and criminalise Hindu traditions."

Siddaramaiah, however, hit back and accused the BJP of spreading the fake news on the Bill. He said that the lemon was given to him as part of a welcome ritual.

Siddaramaiah said, 'when you visit a village, people welcome you with a lemon. That this is not superstition is known to all Kannadigas. Anti-Superstition Bill was passed by the Karnataka Legislature. It does not demean any Hindu tradition. Learn about Karnataka before tweeting young fellows."

Siddaramaiah did not stop at that. He further said, "And if you spread fake news about our Anti-Superstition Law criminalising or demeaning Hindu traditions, I&B Minister Smriti Irani will hit you with her circular."

The BJP, however, did not give up. It hit back with two more photographs of the CM holding lemons. The party tweeted, " Hahaha! We are sure the same villager presented you with a lemon at the time of oath ceremony and before you sat for the first time on the CM's chair. Mr. CM, you have been an awesome liar over the last 5 years! Looks like age is catching up!"

The BJP also hit back on the fake news jibe. "Does fake claims on development also qualify as fake news. If it does, you will be the worst hit. Press Council of India, there is bounty of work for you if you visit Karnataka and examine all the fake claims of Siddaramaiah. The Chief Fake News peddlers looks already scared," the BJP also tweeted.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

