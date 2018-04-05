Karnataka Election: Siddaramaiah trains gun at BJP over Kathua, Unnao rapes

The Congress party has reportedly finalised its first list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections. The Karnataka Congress leaders met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today after which it emerged that the first list has been finalised. It is also now confirmed that CM Siddaramaiah would be contesting from two seats - Chamundeshwari and Badami. He would file his nomination from Chamundeshwari on April 20 and from Badami on April 23. As per reports, Rahul Gandhi has agreed to Siddaramaiah's decision to contest from two constituencies.

From Chamundeshwari, Siddaramaiah has contested 7 elections and won 5. He moved to Varuna following delimitation in 2008. He won the polls in 2008 and 2013 from Varuna. This year, his son will contest from Varuna.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

Thats it for today.

