Karnataka Election: Siddaramaiah trains gun at BJP over Kathua, Unnao rapes

The Congress party has reportedly finalised its first list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections. The Karnataka Congress leaders met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today after which it emerged that the first list has been finalised. It is also now confirmed that CM Siddaramaiah would be contesting from two seats - Chamundeshwari and Badami. He would file his nomination from Chamundeshwari on April 20 and from Badami on April 23. As per reports, Rahul Gandhi has agreed to Siddaramaiah's decision to contest from two constituencies.
From Chamundeshwari, Siddaramaiah has contested 7 elections and won 5. He moved to Varuna following delimitation in 2008. He won the polls in 2008 and 2013 from Varuna. This year, his son will contest from Varuna.
Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.
Apr 14, 2018 10:29 PM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lashed out at the BJP government over Kathua and Unnao rape incidents. He took to twitter and wrote, "The rape & murder of 8 year old #Asifa in #Kathua is shocking & the reaction of BJP to the horrific crime is deplorable. The #Unnao rape case where the accused was not being arrested because he is a BJP MLA exposes BJP’s callous disregard for rule of law & safety of our children."
Apr 14, 2018 8:46 PM
Congress has reportedly finalised its first list.
Apr 14, 2018 8:33 PM
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reportedly agreed to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's decision to contest from two seats - Chamundeshwari and Badami. The party has also given a green signal to Siddaramaiah's son Dr. Yatheendra, who will contest from Varuna.
Apr 14, 2018 4:55 PM
The confusion in the final list of candidates continues in the Congress. There has been no consensus as yet. The final leg of discussions to finalise the candidates has begun in New Delhi under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. The top Congress brass is present at the meeting. The Congress was supposed to announce the list on Friday, but owing to heated arguments, the decision was put off.
Apr 14, 2018 4:53 PM
Amidst the big fight that is taking place, B S Yeddyurappa has summoned B Sriramulu to discuss the election strategy in Molakmuru. Sriramulu is contesting this seat in Chitradurga and since his candidature has been announced, there has been a tussle with the sitting MLA, Thimappa. The sitting MLA has dared Sriramulu to contest from Ballari. He said if Sriramulu is a man he would quit Molakmuru and contest from Ballari.
Apr 14, 2018 1:48 PM
With the Karnataka Assembly poll date nearing, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to make at least three visits to the state, intensifying the party's campaigning as it seeks to retain power there, sources said. Polling will be held in Karnataka on May 12.
Apr 14, 2018 1:07 PM
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief and Chief Minister of Telangana has assured JD(S) supremo, H D Deve Gowda of support in the upcoming May 12 Karnataka Assembly election. He had met with Gowda in a bid to garner support for this proposed federal front. Pledging his support to the JD (S) in the coming elections to Karnataka state Assembly, Rao said: “I appeal to all the Telugu people living in Karnataka to vote for the JD (S).’’ In turn, Rao got all praise from the veteran leader and his son and former Karnataka chief minister Kumara Swamy on his governance.
Apr 14, 2018 11:44 AM
Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra has confirmed that his father would contest from two seats. The revelation comes in the wake of the Congress still working out its list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections. The Central Election Committee of the Congress is meeting to finalise the candidates. The list should have been out yesterday but owing to heated arguments during the meeting in New Delhi, the decision was put off. There is a possibility that the list would be announced today.
Apr 14, 2018 9:33 AM
Sriramulu was off to a shaky start at his new constituency in Molakmuru. The BJP had to lathicharge supporters of sitting MLA, Thippeswamy who are upset that he was not given a ticket. In 2013, Thippeswamy had contested on a BSR Congress ticket and later joined the BJP. Thippeswamy’s followers, who had assembled in hundreds in front of Nayakanahatti’s Guru Thipperudraswamy temple, were armed with brooms, bricks, stones and slippers. Once Sriramulu came out of the temple, they started attacking him. As violence broke out, the police resorted to a mild lathicharge to control the situation.
Apr 14, 2018 9:29 AM
“Maadi Maadi Matadana," is the election anthem for the Karnataka assembly elections 2018. The 4.5 minute anthem does not feature any celebrity including brand ambassadors Rahul Dravid and CNR Rao. The anthem is choreographed by Imran Sardariya while Hari Krishna has scored the music. Vijay Prakash has sung the anthem.
Apr 14, 2018 8:46 AM
Even as the Congress is yet to release the list, Siddaramaiah’s name for Chamundeshwari has been finalised. There is still no clarity on whether he would contest from Badami. The high command is not in favour of a two seat contest. The high command and Siddaramaiah’s supporters had advised him to ditch Chamundeshwari as it was not a safe seat for him.
Apr 14, 2018 8:38 AM
The much awaited Congress list has been delayed. The list which was to be announced on Friday has now been postponed. Apparently there was major argument on the seat allocation. Rahul had to intervene as a spat broke out. Siddaramaiah, Parameshwar and Mallikarjuna Kharge argued with each other over the seat allocation process.
Apr 14, 2018 8:35 AM
On why Siddaramaiah is shifting his constituency, BJP chief Amit Shah has the answer. He says that Siddaramaiah decided to ditch Chamundeshwari and chose Badami because he was aware that there is a BJP wave. Shah is currently campaigning in Karnataka.