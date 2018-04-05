Karnataka Election: Opinion poll predicts hung assembly, Congress to bag most seats

India Today-Karvy opinion poll predicted that the Congress may have an edge over the BJP in upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The poll predicted a hung assembly with Congress lukely to bag around 90-101 seats in 224 seats Karnataka Assembly. BJP may win around 78-86 and JD (S) likely to bag anywhere between 34-43 seats. With this, the JD (S)'s role becomes crucial. If these predictions actually translate to actual result then both the BJP and Congress may have to bank on alliance with the JD (S) to form a government.

Meanhwile, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao met Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday.The meeting gains significance in the light of Mr. Rao's reported plan to declare the formation of a new front in the presence of several political leaders from other States at a plenary session scheduled on April 27.

Karnataka will go to polls. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power.

