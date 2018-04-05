Karnataka Election: KCR to meet Deve Gowda today in Bengaluru

Exactly a month from today, on May 12, Karnataka will go to polls. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. BJP president was in Hubballi today. Shah took part in a sit in to protest against the disruptions in Parliament and also took out a roadshow. He launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and said that Congress should not go around preaching about democracy.

Thats it for today. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from Karnataka from 8 am onwards on April 12:

