Karnataka Election: Congress list doing rounds in social media is 'fake'

The Congress is frantically working towards announcing its first list for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on May 12. While some reports suggested that the list could be announced on April 12, others said that it April 15. Meanwhile, the BJP, which has already announced its first list, is grappling with the dissenters. Many are said to be unhappy with the list announced.

With polls round the corner, national level politics will also have a bearing on Karnataka. To protest against the washout of the Budget session, PM Modi and other BJP MPs are set observe a fast on April 12. Interestingly, party chief Amit Shah will hold a Dharna in Hubballi on that day.

Apr 11, 2018 1:00 AM

The Congress also rejected as "fake news" a purported list of party candidates being circulated on social media for the polls.

Apr 11, 2018 12:59 AM

The Congress today (April 10) held a meeting of its screening committee and discussed the possible candidates for the May 12 polls. The screening committee will recommend the candidates to the party's central election committee chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

