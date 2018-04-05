Karnataka Election: Congress list doing rounds in social media is 'fake'

The Congress is frantically working towards announcing its first list for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on May 12. While some reports suggested that the list could be announced on April 12, others said that it April 15. Meanwhile, the BJP, which has already announced its first list, is grappling with the dissenters. Many are said to be unhappy with the list announced.

With polls round the corner, national level politics will also have a bearing on Karnataka. To protest against the washout of the Budget session, PM Modi and other BJP MPs are set observe a fast on April 12. Interestingly, party chief Amit Shah will hold a Dharna in Hubballi on that day.

So that is a wrap from us. Stay tuned for all the updates on April 11 starting 8 am.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day