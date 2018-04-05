Karnataka Election: Amit Shah to be in Hubballi today

Apr 11, 2018 10:10 PM
Shah will also visit the Veera Narayanaswamy temple in Gadag district and Murusavira Mutt in Hubballi in Dharwad district before holding a road show in the evening.
Apr 11, 2018 10:09 PM
The BJP in a statement said Shah will visit Sri Siddharudha Mutt in Hubballi of Dharwad district tomorrow morning before joining his party colleagues in their protest against the Congress.
Apr 11, 2018 10:09 PM
BJP president Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from tomorrow during which he will join his party's nation-wide protests against the Congress's "divisive politics", hold a road show, visit religious mutts and address several meetings.
Apr 11, 2018 3:39 PM
The stage seems to be set for Siddaramaiah to contest from two seats. The high command according to sources is set to clear the proposal for Siddaramaiah to contest from Chamundeshwari and Badami. The Badami seat is considered to be a safe one for Siddaramaiah. The decision is being taken after taking into consideration that the battle at Chamundeshwari would be a tough one foe Siddaramaiah.
Apr 11, 2018 1:21 PM
Former CM B.S Yeddyurappa inaugurated a workshop of the Election Management Committee in Bengaluru today.The party is holding a daylong workshop to introduce the poll plan to its election management committee members.The party is said to have constituted different wings both at the State and district-levels to handle different issues related to elections, such as poll expenditure, campaign, publishing of publicity material and campaign literature. Among others present at the event are Union Minister Anath Kumar, P. Muralidhar Rao and Shobha Karandlaje.
Apr 11, 2018 12:19 PM
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will visit Karnataka on April 12 to campaign for JDU candidates, who will be contesting in about 30 constituencies in the May 12 assembly polls.
Apr 11, 2018 9:18 AM
Amit Shah set to visit temples and mutts in Karnataka. The visits this time would be in the Mumbai-Karnataka region which holds a lot of value for the BJP. This is a stronghold of the BJP as it has a considerable number of Lingayats. The party did not fare well in this region in 2013 owing to a split.
Apr 11, 2018 8:31 AM
The Congress high command has advised Siddaramaiah not to contest from the Chamundeshwari constituency. The party feels it is not a safe seat for him. The high command feels that he should contest the polls from Badami where there is a considerable Kuruba population, the community Siddaramaiah belongs to.
Apr 11, 2018 8:11 AM
The suspense over S M Krishna continues. The BJP has said that he is not joining the Congress. The Congress on the other hand says that it does not know anything. The BJP’s R Ashok said that Krishna was abroad and would return to India in a day or two. He also said that the BJP is not opposed to the idea of giving his family members a ticket. The suspense would end only after his return and when he makes an official statement. Both Congress and BJP would want him on their side and the song they must be singing is, “ Krishna nee begane baaro.
Apr 11, 2018 1:00 AM
The Congress also rejected as "fake news" a purported list of party candidates being circulated on social media for the polls.
Apr 11, 2018 12:59 AM
The Congress today (April 10) held a meeting of its screening committee and discussed the possible candidates for the May 12 polls. The screening committee will recommend the candidates to the party's central election committee chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.