Karnataka election: Star power galore, these actors would hit the campaign trail

The Karnataka election is set to witness plenty of star power. The likes of Sudeep, Pawan Kalyan and a host of others are set to join the campaign for various parties.

While the JD(S) is trying to rope in Sudeep, it would also have on its campaign trail, Telugu star, Pawan Kalyan. On Kumaraswamy's request, Kalyan has agreed to the campaign, the JD(S) has said.

The Congress too is relying on a large number of film stars for its campaign. One among them is Ramya who is now in-charge of the IT cell of the Congress. The Congress is also trying to rope in the actor, Prakash Raj for the campaign. The rest of the stars who will campaign for the Congress would include, Ambareesh, Abhinaya.,Jayamala, Bhavana and Malashri.

The BJP too has a list of stars who would be part of the campaign. They would include, Malavika Avinash, Hema Malini, Tara, Jaggesh and Shruthi.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

