Karnataka Election: Several BJP, Congress leaders file nominations

Karnataka BJP chief and chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, his colleague K S Eshwarappa, Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Ramanath Rai filed their nomination for the May 12 assembly elections.
Those who filed their nominations on Thursday include BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister R. Ashoka from Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru district, Congress leader and Law Minister T.B. Jayachandra from Sira in Tumakuru, and Environment and Forests Minister B. Ramanatha Rai from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada.
A total of 135 candidates in 92 constituencies have filed a total of 155 nominations till Thursday, with a few candidates preferring multiple nominations.
Polling for 224 Assembly segments will take place on May 12 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Votes will be counted on May 15.
For the BJP it is about gauging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.
Apr 19, 2018 10:20 PM
Rs 34.39 Crore cash, Rs 9.02 Crore of liquor, Rs 19.36 crore of other material, Rs 3.71 Crore of gold, Rs 15829 Crore of Bonds seized from the date of announcement of Karnataka Elections 2018 till today: Office of the Chief Electoral Officer.
Apr 19, 2018 9:10 PM
BSP chief Mayawati will start campaigning in Karnataka from Mysuru on April 25.
Apr 19, 2018 9:07 PM
BJP MLA Sanjay Patil sparked a row stating that the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election is "not about roads and drinking water but about Hindu-Muslim incidents".
Apr 19, 2018 7:43 PM
48 MPs and MLAs have declared cases related to crime against women.Its tragic&sad.Political parties bank on what they call 'winnablity' of candidate, setting aside fact that a candidate has committed a crime against women: Jagdeep Chhokar,Association for Democratic Reforms.
Apr 19, 2018 6:17 PM
Amit Shah at BJP headquarters in Bengaluru to hold meeting with his core political team of 11 members from Delhi for a final push.
Apr 19, 2018 6:11 PM
Ramachandra, the father-in-law of Kannada actress Amulya, gets JD (S) ticket to contest from Bengaluru's RR Nagar constituency today. Party supremo former HD Deve Gowda and state president HD Kumaraswamy gave the B-form to Ramachanadra
Apr 19, 2018 6:11 PM
Election Commission has extended voting timings by one hour. Voting to take place from7 AM to 6 PM on May 12.
Apr 19, 2018 5:33 PM
Election Commission of India extends polling hours to the state assembly elections by an hour. Polling time will now be from 7 am to 6 pm.
Apr 19, 2018 5:15 PM
DK Shivakumar declared his assets while filing his nomination from the Kanakapura assembly constituency today. He declared assets worth Rs 619 Crore. DK Shivakumar's asset rose by Rs 319 Crore in five years.
Apr 19, 2018 5:15 PM
Apr 19, 2018 5:01 PM
Former MP and actor Shashikumar joined JD(S) at HD Devegowda's residence in Padmanabhanagar. Shashikumar will contest from Hosadurga on a JD(S) ticket.
Apr 19, 2018 4:55 PM
BJP's rebel candidate Jagadish Metgud breaches Model Code of Conduct. Metgud made an offering of Rs. 600 to those who performed 'Aarthi' to him
Apr 19, 2018 4:54 PM
B S Yeddyurappa declared his assets while filing his nomination from the Shikharipur assembly constituency today. He declared 2.7 kg Gold and 84 kg Silver. His total asset declaration stood at Rs 1 crore, 9 lakh and 46 thousand.
Apr 19, 2018 4:54 PM
Meanwhile Vatal Nagaraj has filed his nominations from the Chamarajanagar constituency. He will contest the elections as an independent.
Apr 19, 2018 4:53 PM
Siddaramaiah has given another indication that he likely to contest from two seats. He assured party workers from Badami that he would meet them and take a decision in this regard.
Apr 19, 2018 4:26 PM
Just like what was done in 2013, the Congress is set to send the B-form to Ambareesh at his residence. He is yet to collect the form and remains hell bent on recommending the names of some of his candidates. The Congress has not yet broken the ice with him who was given a ticket from Mandya.
Apr 19, 2018 3:55 PM
Amit Shah has held a meeting with several leaders of the BJP. He met with the workers of the IT cell, legal division and campaigning cell. He has asked them to gear up for the elections and put up a strong fight.
Apr 19, 2018 3:01 PM
Bengaluru Congress candidates to file nomination on following dates: Ramalinga Reddy, daughter Soumay Reddy to file nomination on April 20th. KJ George on April 23, ST Somashekhar on April 20th; Muniratna, Samapth Raj, AC Srinivas and Dinesh Gundu Rao on April 20th. PN Krishnamurthy and Roshan Baig on April 23. HS Manjunath, M Bore Gowda, Sushma Rajgopal Reddy and Bairati Suresh on April 21st. Akhand Srinivasmurthy and Zameer Ahmed Khan on April 24th.
Apr 19, 2018 2:44 PM
DK Shivakumar files nomination papers from Kanakapur, accompanied by brother Congress MP DK Suresh
Apr 19, 2018 2:36 PM
Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah campaigns for his son Yathindra in Varuna constituency
Apr 19, 2018 2:34 PM
Lakshmi Hebbalkar takes a dig at Belagavi rural MLA Sanjay Patil, says don't hurt people's sentiments by making communal hatred speeches.
Apr 19, 2018 2:19 PM
Yeddyurappa expresses confidence of winning polls, says within next 24 days, he will be the next Chief Minister of the state. He added he will dedicate his life to farmers. Yeddyurappa asks voters to ensure his opponents lose deposit.
Apr 19, 2018 1:50 PM
B S Yeddyurappa files his nomination papers from Shikharipura. Prior to this he held a grand show.
Apr 19, 2018 1:09 PM
BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, ministers, Ramanath Rao and A Manju have filed their nominations.
Apr 19, 2018 12:17 PM
B S Yeddyurappa long with Ananth Kumar and Chattisgarh CM, Rama Singh conduct road show in Shikharipura. Yeddyurappa will file his nominations.
Apr 19, 2018 11:39 AM
Attempts on to pacify rebel star Ambareesh. Although he has been given a ticket to contest from Mandya, he is seeking seats for his followers. A meeting with the Congress leadership is scheduled for today.
Apr 19, 2018 11:38 AM
Election officials have seized Rs 52 lakh in cash from a bus in Bengaluru. Investigations are on to ascertain the source of the cash.
Apr 19, 2018 11:06 AM
BJP to release third list of candidates today. The party had released its first and second lists over the past two weeks.
Apr 19, 2018 11:05 AM
Actor-turned-politician Ambareesh has not received the Congress party B-form yet. Party in-charge K Venupopal is likely to meet Ambareesh tomorrow. Ambareesh was a minister in CM Siddaramaiah cabinet.
Apr 19, 2018 10:30 AM
Disgruntled former BJP MLA Beluru Gopalkrishna said BS Yeddyurappa will not be appointed next chief minister. He stated that his priority now is to make sure BJP candidate Hartalu Halappa's defeat in Sagar constituency. Gopalkrishna did not confirm whether he would support JD (S).
Apr 19, 2018 10:00 AM
Chattisgarh Chief Minister, Raman Singh has lashed out at Siddaramaiah. He has called him anti-Dalit and anti-farmer. "The BJP government under Yeddyurappa will solve all problems in Karnataka," he said. He is expected to accompany B S Yeddyurappa while he files the nomination papers today.
Apr 19, 2018 9:13 AM
Amit Shah will be holding a meeting with the Karnataka BJP leaders today. He would discuss the manifesto. He would later meet with traders and industrialists.
Apr 19, 2018 9:12 AM
The BJP’s R Ashok too will file his nomination papers from Padmanabhanagar. B N Vijaykumar and Y Narayanaswamy will file their nominations from Jayanagar and Hebbal respectively.
Apr 19, 2018 9:11 AM
Congress minister, A Manju to file nomination from Arkalgud today. JD(S) candidate H Vishwanath will file his nomination papers from Hunsur while, D K Shivakumar from Kanakapura.
Apr 19, 2018 9:10 AM
Yogi Adityanath likely to return to Karnataka soon. He is expected to accompany B Sriramulu who will file his nomination paper from Molakmuru constituency on April 21.
Apr 19, 2018 9:09 AM
"BJP is in my blood", says Janardhan Reddy. "The party is my blood and I cannot live without it", Reddy said. When asked about Amit Shah’s remark that the BJP had nothing to do with the Reddys, he said he was not aware of the comment. "The party is my life", he asserted.
Apr 19, 2018 9:09 AM
Our sources tell us that the Congress is likely to conduct a snap survey in Chamundeshwari to find out if Siddaramaiah is on a sticky wicket. This has once again led to speculation whether the CM would also contest from Badami which is a safe bet for him.
Apr 19, 2018 9:09 AM
There does not seem to be an end to the suspense over a two-seat contest by Siddaramaiah. While it appeared clear last week that he would contest only from Chamundeshwari, the suspense is back with the candidate’s name for Badami being withheld.
Apr 19, 2018 8:43 AM
The accident involving Ananth Kumar Hegde’s convoy appears to have snowballed into a political slugfest. While Hegde alleged a conspiracy, Siddaramaiah termed it as a minor accident. The BJP has hit back at the CM calling his approach as apathetic and callous.
Apr 19, 2018 8:43 AM
K S Eshwarappa who made it to the BJP’s list of candidates will file his nomination for the Shivamogga constituency.
Apr 19, 2018 8:18 AM
Madhu Bangarappa, the son of former chief minister, S Bangarappa will file his nomination papers today. He is contesting the Soraba seat on a JD(U) ticket.
Apr 19, 2018 8:18 AM
Yeddyurappa who is looking to return as the Chief Minister of Karnataka will file his nomination papers from Shikaripura today. He will be accompanied by the top brass of the BJP.