Karnataka Election: Several BJP, Congress leaders file nominations

Karnataka BJP chief and chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, his colleague K S Eshwarappa, Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Ramanath Rai filed their nomination for the May 12 assembly elections.

Those who filed their nominations on Thursday include BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister R. Ashoka from Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru district, Congress leader and Law Minister T.B. Jayachandra from Sira in Tumakuru, and Environment and Forests Minister B. Ramanatha Rai from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada.

A total of 135 candidates in 92 constituencies have filed a total of 155 nominations till Thursday, with a few candidates preferring multiple nominations.

Polling for 224 Assembly segments will take place on May 12 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Votes will be counted on May 15.

For the BJP it is about gauging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

