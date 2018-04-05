Karnataka Election: BJP releases its second list of 82 candidates

BJP releases second list of 82 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls, a day after Congress released its list of 218 candidates. The second list contains the names of candidates for 82 constituencies. With this, the party has now named its candidates for 154 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly.

While G. Somashekhara Reddy, the brother of mining baron G Janardhan Reddy, has been given the ticket to contest from Bellary, no Muslim or Christian candidate has been given a ticket by the BJP. While attacking the BJP, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said Amit Shah's prophecy of Yeddyurappa govt being the 'Most Corrupt' in Karnataka is coming true, referring to Shah's gaffe during campaigning earlier.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

