Karnataka Election: BJP releases its second list of 82 candidates

BJP releases second list of 82 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls, a day after Congress released its list of 218 candidates. The second list contains the names of candidates for 82 constituencies. With this, the party has now named its candidates for 154 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly.
While G. Somashekhara Reddy, the brother of mining baron G Janardhan Reddy, has been given the ticket to contest from Bellary, no Muslim or Christian candidate has been given a ticket by the BJP. While attacking the BJP, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said Amit Shah's prophecy of Yeddyurappa govt being the 'Most Corrupt' in Karnataka is coming true, referring to Shah's gaffe during campaigning earlier.
Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.
Apr 16, 2018 9:12 PM
Gulbarga: Supporters of BJP's Shashil Namoshi staged protest after he was not given a ticket. 'I've been working for the party for a long time, was shocked to hear my name is not there, I don't know what happened but it has hurt me,' Shashi said.
Apr 16, 2018 9:11 PM
All India Mahila Empowerment party releases its candidates first list. 40 women, 51 dalits, seven farmer and a transgender has been given tickets.
Apr 16, 2018 6:25 PM
"Sad that state leadership lacks ability to take everyone along. New ppl have been given responsibilities,who don't even know how to treat seniors. If high command doesn't take care of this aspect of state leadership it might bring losses for party," he further said.
Apr 16, 2018 6:18 PM
Apr 16, 2018 6:14 PM
The Congress on Monday faced rebellion at many places in Karnataka over ticket distribution for the May 12 assembly polls. Its a reality of our party. Our CM, along with others, came from JDS & so he gives more importance to them, said Congress leader KR Khan.
Apr 16, 2018 6:11 PM
Apr 16, 2018 4:33 PM
SidduSavadi to contest from Terdal constituency
Apr 16, 2018 4:32 PM
Belli Prakash to contest from Kadur constituency
Apr 16, 2018 4:31 PM
VS Patil to contest from Yellapur constituency
Apr 16, 2018 4:30 PM
Murugesh Nirani to contest from Bilgi constituency
Apr 16, 2018 4:18 PM
Kumar Bangarappa to contest from Sorab constituency
Apr 16, 2018 4:14 PM
Nandiesh Reddy to contest from K.R Puram constituency of Bengaluru
Apr 16, 2018 4:11 PM
The BJP’s Katta Subramanya Naidu will contest from the Shivajinagar constituency
Apr 16, 2018 4:03 PM
BJP releases its second list of 82 candidates. The first list was released a week back and had the names of 72 candidates.
Apr 16, 2018 2:28 PM
IT officials conducting raids on four Congress leaders in Koppal district of Chickmagalur.
Apr 16, 2018 1:29 PM
Former minister Manohar Tahasildar in tears for missing the Congress ticket. MLC Vijay Mane has replaced Manohar Tahasildar from Hanagal constituency, Haveri district.
Apr 16, 2018 1:05 PM
CM Siddaramaiah begins second round of campaign in Chamundeshwari constituency.
Apr 16, 2018 12:06 PM
Congress workers in Bagalkot district express displeasure with the KPCC for announcing ticket to tainted former minister HY Meti. Meti had resigned as minister over an alleged sex scandal.
Apr 16, 2018 11:45 AM
Congress workers are staging a protest at Nelamangala. They are upset after the party denied a ticket to Anjanamurthy who was an aspirant.
Apr 16, 2018 11:39 AM
Supporters of sitting Congress MLA K Shadakshri have called for bandh in Tipaturu (Tumkur district) for denying ticket to him. One of his supporters tried to immolate himself today.
Apr 16, 2018 11:20 AM
Chief Minster Siddaramaiah has hinted that Shanthinagar MLA, N A Haris is likely to get a ticket. His name was put on hold in the first list released by the Congress on Sunday. Siddaramaiah said that there is no dissent or rebellion in the party. Tickets were given on the basis of a survey conducted by the Congress party, he also said.
Apr 16, 2018 11:20 AM
IT officials raid Anekal MLA B Shivanna's residence in Suryanagar. He is a Congress candidate in the May 12 elections. Apart from his residence, even his office has been raided.
Apr 16, 2018 10:31 AM
Mayawati would be visiting the state this month and take part in the campaign. She would visit the state on April 25 and once again on May 5. She would campaign in Mysuru, Chitradurga, Belagavi and Bidar.
Apr 16, 2018 9:59 AM
Sources tell us that it was Rahul Gandhi who insisted that Siddaramaiah contest only from one seat (Chamundeshwari). The high command felt that if the leader contests from two seats it would send a wrong signal and it would be a sign that he is weak. There was speculation that Siddaramaiah would also be contesting from Badami.
Apr 16, 2018 9:32 AM
The BJP is expected to release its second list of candidates today. The party has already released its first list of 72 candidates two weeks back.
Apr 16, 2018 8:51 AM
Fate of N A Haris to be decided today. His name was put on hold as the Congress did not announce a candidate from the Shanthinagar constituency where Haris is the MLA. His son it may be recalled was involved in a brawl recently. There is speculation that the seat may go to Rizwan Arshad.
Apr 16, 2018 8:20 AM
Rebellion grows in the Congress after the names of 12 sitting MLAs were left out. Supporters of these MLAs were seen raising slogans against the party. In some areas, the supporters blocked traffic and burnt tyres.
Apr 16, 2018 12:33 AM
NA Haris, the MLA from Shanthinagar, has rushed to meet CM Siddaramaiah after his name was not featured in the list of 2018 candidates. The Congress will announce the names for 5 constituencies later.