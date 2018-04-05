Karnataka Election: Prakash Javdekar says Siddaramaiah is one of the most corrupt CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday had released its third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly Karnataka elections. The party has named 59 candidates in its list. Some of the key names in the list include Anil Benake from Belgaum Uttar, Venkate Gowda from Srinivaspur, among others. With this list, the party has now named its candidates for 213 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly.

Polling for 224 Assembly segments will take place on May 12 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Votes will be counted on May 15.

For the BJP it is about gauging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

