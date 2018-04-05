Despite claims by the Congress party that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given up the idea of campaigning in Karnataka as the BJP is on a losing wicket, it appears he is likely to address rallies in Chikkodi, Raichur, Bengaluru and Vijayapura, starting April 29 and thereafter address 16 rallies over 10 days. Sources in BJP say there has been a lot of demand for PM Modi's rallies from party candidates across the state and the party was working out the details.

An FIR has been filed against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working President and MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao for his 'beat up with slipper' remark against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Meanwhile,Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa who was denied a ticket used an iconic Rajesh Khanna dialogue on his Facebook page. He expressed his disappointment at being overlooked for a ticket from the Madikeri assembly constituency which was finally given to former state public prosecutor of Karnataka, H S Chandramouli.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP it is about gauging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

