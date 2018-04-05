Karnataka election: Now Batman enters the fray

The Karnataka election has provided some interesting fodder for the media. Not a single day passes without there being an interesting battle both on the ground as well as the social media.

Amidst all the jibes taken at each, Batman decided to enter the fray. The Karnataka BJP tweeted a visual of the movie, Batman Begins to take on Rahul Gandhi who has been taking jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is not who I am underneath, but what i do that defines me." My speechwriters and Twitter handlers can do whatever they want, But I am what I am. I am Rahul Gandhi," the BJP tweeted.

"It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me"



My speech writers and Twitter handlers can do whatever they want. But I am what I am. I am Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/1QgXo8PB0j — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 4, 2018

Rahul Gandhi had earlier tweeted a video of Modi's speech as he called the Prime Minister the king of misinformation. "The poor and middle class bear the brunt of rising fuel prices. In this video our PM is quite obviously talking about some other country," he said.

Taking on BJP national president, Amit Shah, Siddaramaiah tweeted, " after the grand success of the Dalit outreach in Mysuru, the brilliant strategist of the BJP Shri Amit Shah a.k.a Chanakya does his OBC outreach in Haveri." This was an apparent jibe at a rally which the CM claimed had a tepid response.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

