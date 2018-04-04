Karnataka Election: Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) to contest 30 seats on its own

The Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 got more crowded with Nitish Kumar of the JD(S) stating that his party would contest around 25 to 30 seats. The move comes in the wake of the party trying to increase its presence beyond Bihar.

Currently the party has just one MLA in Nagaland outside Bihar. It had another MLA in Gujarat, but Chhotubhai Vasava switched over to the Sharad Yadav faction and floated a party called the Bharatiya Tribal Party.

The party has indicated that it would contest the election on its own. In Bihar the party is in power with the support of the BJP.

Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar would be visiting Karnataka on April 11. On that day he would formally launch the election campaign.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

