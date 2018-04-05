Karnataka Election LIVE: Ashok Gehlot appointed member of Congress central election panel

The BJP's first of candidates, an auto ride by B S Yeddyurappa and Kumaraswamy's poaching allegations is what dominated the news relating to the Karnataka assembly election on Monday.
Today is another day and promises to be action packed. With parties campaigning in the March heat and a Bharat Bandh proposed, the day would sure be an interesting one.
Apr 10, 2018 8:30 AM
Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot has been appointed a member of the party's central election committee, the apex body for selection of candidates during elections. Gehlot, a former chief minister of Rajasthan, was recently appointed the AICC general secretary in charge of organisation and training of party cadres.
Apr 10, 2018 8:00 AM
B S Yeddyurappa the most popular Lingayat leader in the state is unfazed by the support of the community to the Congress. There are just a handful of them who are supporting the Congress while the entire Lingayat-Veerashaiva community is with us, he said. "This is the work of one or two Swamijis and I am not at all bothered. Almost everyone in the community is with us and we are going to win about 150 seats and form the government," he also said.
