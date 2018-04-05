Karnataka Election LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to make at least 3 visits to poll bound state

The Congress party on Friday held two rounds of meetings to finalise the first list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly polls. Sources said the Central Election Committee (CEC), presided by party president Rahul Gandhi, discussed names for over 150 seats out of a total 224 seats in the State Assembly
As per reports, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari while no decision has been taken yet on Badami seat.
Meanwhile, on Friday India Today-Karvy opinion poll predicted that the Congress may have an edge over the BJP in upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The poll predicted a hung assembly with Congress lukely to bag around 90-101 seats in 224 seats Karnataka Assembly. BJP may win around 78-86 and JD (S) likely to bag anywhere between 34-43 seats. With this, the JD (S)'s role becomes crucial. If these predictions actually translate to actual result then both the BJP and Congress may have to bank on alliance with the JD (S) to form a government.
Karnataka will go to polls. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.
Stay tuned for our updates.
Apr 14, 2018 1:48 PM
With the Karnataka Assembly poll date nearing, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to make at least three visits to the state, intensifying the party's campaigning as it seeks to retain power there, sources said. Polling will be held in Karnataka on May 12.
Apr 14, 2018 1:07 PM
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief and Chief Minister of Telangana has assured JD(S) supremo, H D Deve Gowda of support in the upcoming May 12 Karnataka Assembly election. He had met with Gowda in a bid to garner support for this proposed federal front. Pledging his support to the JD (S) in the coming elections to Karnataka state Assembly, Rao said: “I appeal to all the Telugu people living in Karnataka to vote for the JD (S).’’ In turn, Rao got all praise from the veteran leader and his son and former Karnataka chief minister Kumara Swamy on his governance.
Apr 14, 2018 11:44 AM
Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra has confirmed that his father would contest from two seats. The revelation comes in the wake of the Congress still working out its list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections. The Central Election Committee of the Congress is meeting to finalise the candidates. The list should have been out yesterday but owing to heated arguments during the meeting in New Delhi, the decision was put off. There is a possibility that the list would be announced today.
Apr 14, 2018 9:33 AM
Sriramulu was off to a shaky start at his new constituency in Molakmuru. The BJP had to lathicharge supporters of sitting MLA, Thippeswamy who are upset that he was not given a ticket. In 2013, Thippeswamy had contested on a BSR Congress ticket and later joined the BJP. Thippeswamy’s followers, who had assembled in hundreds in front of Nayakanahatti’s Guru Thipperudraswamy temple, were armed with brooms, bricks, stones and slippers. Once Sriramulu came out of the temple, they started attacking him. As violence broke out, the police resorted to a mild lathicharge to control the situation.
Apr 14, 2018 9:29 AM
“Maadi Maadi Matadana," is the election anthem for the Karnataka assembly elections 2018. The 4.5 minute anthem does not feature any celebrity including brand ambassadors Rahul Dravid and CNR Rao. The anthem is choreographed by Imran Sardariya while Hari Krishna has scored the music. Vijay Prakash has sung the anthem.
Apr 14, 2018 8:46 AM
Even as the Congress is yet to release the list, Siddaramaiah’s name for Chamundeshwari has been finalised. There is still no clarity on whether he would contest from Badami. The high command is not in favour of a two seat contest. The high command and Siddaramaiah’s supporters had advised him to ditch Chamundeshwari as it was not a safe seat for him.
Apr 14, 2018 8:38 AM
The much awaited Congress list has been delayed. The list which was to be announced on Friday has now been postponed. Apparently there was major argument on the seat allocation. Rahul had to intervene as a spat broke out. Siddaramaiah, Parameshwar and Mallikarjuna Kharge argued with each other over the seat allocation process.
Apr 14, 2018 8:35 AM
On why Siddaramaiah is shifting his constituency, BJP chief Amit Shah has the answer. He says that Siddaramaiah decided to ditch Chamundeshwari and chose Badami because he was aware that there is a BJP wave. Shah is currently campaigning in Karnataka.
Read More
Subscribe to Oneindia. For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day