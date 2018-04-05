Karnataka Election LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to make at least 3 visits to poll bound state

The Congress party on Friday held two rounds of meetings to finalise the first list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly polls. Sources said the Central Election Committee (CEC), presided by party president Rahul Gandhi, discussed names for over 150 seats out of a total 224 seats in the State Assembly

As per reports, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari while no decision has been taken yet on Badami seat.

Meanwhile, on Friday India Today-Karvy opinion poll predicted that the Congress may have an edge over the BJP in upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The poll predicted a hung assembly with Congress lukely to bag around 90-101 seats in 224 seats Karnataka Assembly. BJP may win around 78-86 and JD (S) likely to bag anywhere between 34-43 seats. With this, the JD (S)'s role becomes crucial. If these predictions actually translate to actual result then both the BJP and Congress may have to bank on alliance with the JD (S) to form a government.

Karnataka will go to polls. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

