Karnataka Election LIVE: KCR to meet Deve Gowda today in Bengaluru

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will meet Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday.
The meeting gains significance in the light of Mr. Rao's reported plan to declare the formation of a new front in the presence of several political leaders from other States at a plenary session scheduled on April 27.
Karnataka will go to polls. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. BJP president was in Hubballi today. Shah took part in a sit in to protest against the disruptions in Parliament and also took out a roadshow. He launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and said that Congress should not go around preaching about democracy.
As the netas slug it out, OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.
Apr 12, 2018 6:27 PM
KCR has been rooting for a third front of regional parties to take on the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Apr 12, 2018 6:24 PM
Apr 12, 2018 3:53 PM
Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress points out ‘lunch’ in Amit Shah’s itinerary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah on Thursday led a fast by party MPs across the country in protest against the disruptions during the recently concluded Budget Session of Parliament.
Apr 12, 2018 3:51 PM
Randeep Singh Surjewala, Head Communications AICC alleged that "BJP with over 300 MP’s in Lok Sabha didn’t let it function for over 1% of its time, as also didn’t let Rajya Sabha function for more than 6% of its time. And, BJP is indulging in ‘Farce of a Fast’"
Apr 12, 2018 2:37 PM
Amit Shah visited Sri Siddhrudha Swami Math in Hubli, Karnataka. Siddhrudha Swamiji's teachings of Advaita Vedanta and his work towards social equality is exemplary.
Apr 12, 2018 2:04 PM
BJP chief and senior BJP leaders will participate in the concluding ceremony of the ‘Musthi Dhaanya Abhiyana’ at Abbigeri in Ron taluk.
Apr 12, 2018 12:40 PM
BJP President Amit Shah holds 'dharna' in Karnataka's Dharwad. He was accompanied by BJP chief ministerial candidate and state party head B. S. Yeddyurappa, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs H. N Ananthkumar, and a large number of workers.
Apr 12, 2018 11:54 AM
BJP leaders Ananthkumar, D Sadananda Gowda fasting at the Maurya Circle in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other BJP leaders are observing a day-long fast on Thursday to protest against the alleged disruptions by the Congress in Parliament, that led to a complete washout of the second part of Budget session.
Apr 12, 2018 11:51 AM
Sri Randeep Singh Surjewala, Head Communications AICC will be addressing the media today the 12th of April at 1:30 pm at KPCC Office Queens Road. Sri Dinesh Gundurao, Working President will be present.
Apr 12, 2018 10:47 AM
The BJP is on a pacify mode. Senior leaders have been speaking with S M Krishna. Prakash Javadekar said that he would speak personally with Krishna once he returns to India on April 13. Meanwhile, Krishna has indicated that he would not be re-joining the Congress. The BJP had said that it would give a ticket to a family member of Krishna’s.
Apr 12, 2018 10:19 AM
There would be one family member less from the Deve Gowda family contesting the assembly elections. Prajwal Revanna, son of H D Revanna and grand-son of H D Deve Gowda has dropped out of the poll race. His mother, Bhavani said that her son would campaign for the party from April 13 onwards. Prajwal had hoped to contest from Rajarajeshwarinagar in Bengaluru, but his uncle H D Kumaraswamy and grandfather advised him against it. He had lashed out at the party leadership thus causing a major embarrassment.
Apr 12, 2018 10:04 AM
The MEP has rubbished allegations that it was a B-team of the BJP. Amidst allegations that it had launched its poll campaign in Karnataka to divide the Muslim votes, the MEP chief Nowhera Shaikh said that these were untrue. "They are baseless and just rumours", she also said.
Apr 12, 2018 9:45 AM
The Mahila Empowerment Party which has decided to contest all 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly elections released its manifesto. It has promised to reserve 35 per cent of the total 224 seats for women. The final list of candidates would be announced by the end of this week.
Apr 12, 2018 9:10 AM
Only three children of Congress leaders will get a ticket, sources have said. The high command has approved tickets only for the children of Siddaramaiah, Ramalinga Reddy and K H Muniyappa. Apart from this there were around 8 more leaders who had sought tickets for their children, but the same has been rejected.
Apr 12, 2018 8:30 AM
The Congress’s list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections is expected to be announced on Friday. A meeting of the Central Election Committee of the Congress would be held at 10 AM on Friday in New Delhi following which the list would be released.
Apr 12, 2018 8:00 AM
The BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, B S Yeddyurappa has said that at least 68 candidates in the first list released by the party would win the Karnataka elections. Speaking at a day-long workshop, where party's poll plans were introduced to its election management committee members at the Palace Grounds, Yeddyurappa also said that the second list comprising 152 candidates would be released by April 14.