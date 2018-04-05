Karnataka Election LIVE: BJP's first list of candidates ready

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Political temparatures are soaring in Karnataka ahead of the crucial upcoming assembly elections. Top leaders of the three most important parties - BJP, Congress and JD (S)- are campaigning with great fervour and leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. For the Congress, it is not only about beating the anti-incumbency, but also a question of survival as Karnataka is the only big state where they are in power. For the BJP, its about making its presence felt in the Southern part of the country where it has not been able to make inroads. Moreover, Karnataka is also being seen by the BJP as a gateway to the South.

As the netas slug it out, OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state. Stay tuned for our updates.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 12, while counting will take place on May 15.

Apr 6, 2018 9:18 AM

The BJP has roped in its Tripura architect Ram Madhav for the Karnataka elections. Sources say he met with several eminent persons in the city to discuss the election strategy. Madhav who is the national general secretary will spend a consoderable amount of time in the state, sources say.

Apr 6, 2018 8:51 AM

The BJP's first list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly election 2018 is ready. The party has finalised the names of 130 candidates and would release it soon.

Read More
Read more about:

karnataka assembly elections 2018, congress, bjp

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.