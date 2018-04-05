Karnataka Election LIVE: Shah attacks Rahul, says 'Lies and only Lies'

Apr 5, 2018 4:20 PM
Manickram Tagore, Secretary, All India Congress Committee, denied reports suggesting announcement of chief ministerial candidate on April 15. He tweeted, "I am surprised that I was misquoted in an article @thenewsminute about things I have neither said nor implied. Thank you @dhanyarajendran for immediately stepping in and clarifying the same and removing this article."
Apr 5, 2018 2:19 PM
Karnataka Congress on Thursday tweeted saying, "Thank you Amit Shah for speaking the truth yet again. You are turning out to be our Star Campaigner! Karnataka's Silk production hit an all-time high in 2016-17. Major cocoon markets have been modernised & integrated with e-Mandi platform."
Apr 5, 2018 2:19 PM
Apr 5, 2018 2:19 PM
Apr 5, 2018 1:53 PM
BJP President Amit Shah attacks Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his latest tweet, says "Lies and only Lies". He claimed that the Congress president was "lying and fictitiously revoking the SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society."
Apr 5, 2018 12:35 PM
18 lakh persons missing from the voting list. We met with the Chief Electoral Officer and urged him to look into it said Congress spokesperson, Brijesh Kalappa. At least 18 to 20 lakh names have gone mysteriously missing. It appears as though only members of a particular community find their names missing in the list, Kalappa said. EC told us that there is still time to rectify this until April 14.
Apr 5, 2018 11:25 AM
Rahul Gandhi accuses Narendra Modi of disrespecting various institutions by having RSS men sitting in every ministry and giving orders. He said if voted to power, Congress would free these institutions of RSS control. I don't know if you all know that in every single minister's office, there is an RSS man sitting and giving orders. So what can you expect.... nothing but disrespecting the institutions. The banking system of the country has been demolished by having this structure.”
Apr 5, 2018 11:25 AM
Kannada actor, Sudeep who recently met with JD(S) chief, H D Kumaraswamy has now called on Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah at his residence. There has been a big push to rope in cine stars into this campaign. Following Sudeep’s meeting with Kumaraswamy there were speculations of him either joining the party or campaigning for it.
Apr 5, 2018 9:22 AM
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on April 4 visited the Lingayat seminary Siddhaganga Mutt and met the 111-year old seer along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC President G Parameshwara. Gandhi's visit comes against the backdrop of the Siddaramaiah government's move to recommend to the Centre grant of religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats, who are politically powerful.
Apr 5, 2018 9:15 AM
P.Muralidhar Rao, National BJP General Secretary and Karnataka in charge and N.Ravikumar, state General Secretary will address media at BJP media centre, Malleshwaram in Bengaluru.
Apr 5, 2018 8:34 AM
Congress will have 35 manifestos. The manifesto committee headed by senior Congress leader, Veerappa Moily is already ready with the draft and the same will be released in another 2 weeks. The manifestos would be district and administrative region wise. There would be one common manifesto for the entire state.
Apr 5, 2018 8:30 AM
The Election Commission of India has proposed 450 women-friendly booths. Known as Pink or Sakhi booths, these booths would be run by women only. A team of the EC is on a three day visit to Karnataka. Arrangements such as ramps, wheel chairs and magnifying glasses are also being made to ensure that differently abled persons have a smooth voting experience.