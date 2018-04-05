Karnataka Election LIVE: Congress to release manifestos in two weeks, says Moily

The gruelling battle to conquer Karnataka is underway. While the Congress would look to retain its bastion, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to make its presence felt in the South of Vindhyas.
As the netas slug it out, OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state. Stay tuned for our updates.
Karnataka goes to polls on May 12, while counting will take place on May 15.
09:22 am
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on April 4 visited the Lingayat seminary Siddhaganga Mutt and met the 111-year old seer along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC President G Parameshwara. Gandhi's visit comes against the backdrop of the Siddaramaiah government's move to recommend to the Centre grant of religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats, who are politically powerful.
09:15 am
P.Muralidhar Rao, National Bjp General Secretary and Karnataka in charge and N.Ravikumar, state General Secretary will address media at BJP media centre, Malleshwaram in Bengaluru.
09:15 am
08:34 am
Congress to have 35 manifestos. The manifesto committee headed by senior Congress leader, Veerappa Moily is already ready with the draft and the same will be released in another 2 weeks. The manifestos would be district and administrative region wise. There would be one common manifesto for the entire state.
08:30 am
The Election Commission of India has proposed 450 women friendly booths. Known as Pink or Sakhi booths, these booths would run by only women. A team of the EC is on a three day visit to Karnataka. Arrangements such as ramps, wheel chairs and magnifying glasses are also being made to ensure that differently abled persons have a smooth voting experience.
