Karnataka Election LIVE: Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy file nomination papers

The process of filing nominations will continue today. On Thursday the big names who filed the nominations were B S Yeddyurappa, D K Shivakumar among others. Today Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah is set to file his nomination from Chamundeshwari. It promises to be an action-packed event.
Polling for 224 Assembly segments will take place on May 12 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Votes will be counted on May 15.
For the BJP it is about gauging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.
Apr 20, 2018 2:53 PM
Congress candidate Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, filed nomination papers for Karnataka Elections 2018 from Chittapur constituency.
Apr 20, 2018 2:49 PM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has filed his nomination papers from Chamundeshwari constituency.Also, his son, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, filed his nomination papers from Varuna constituency.
Apr 20, 2018 2:44 PM
Former CM H D Kumaraswamy has filed his nomination papers from Channapatana.
Apr 20, 2018 2:09 PM
Siddaramaiah visits Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru ahead of filing nomination for Karnataka Elections today at 2:30pm.
Apr 20, 2018 1:08 PM
JD S and Congress workers clashed with each other in front of Mysore Palace in Mysore city. Police resorted to lathi charge to control the situation. Workers from both the parties have gathered in huge numbers as CM Siddaramaiah and JDS candidate JT Deve Gowda are going to file their nominations today.
Apr 20, 2018 12:52 PM
The Congress delegation met the Election Commission over BJP MLA Sanjay Patil's statement 'this election is about Hindus vs Muslims, Ram Mandir vs Babri Masjid'
Apr 20, 2018 12:45 PM
The final list of candidates to be released by the Congress has been put off for tomorrow. With Siddaramaiah saying he would hold discussions with Rahul Gandhi on the Badami seat, it appears as though the final list of 5 candidates would be declared only tomorrow.
Apr 20, 2018 12:08 PM
JD(S) candidate Hanumanthappa Maavinamarad to file his nomination papers from Badami constituency in Bagalkot district tomorrow. Party President HD Kumaraswamy to accompany the candidate.
Apr 20, 2018 12:00 PM
Siddaramaiah has hinted that N Haris would get a ticket from the Shanthinagar constituency. Why should he suffer for his son’s mistake, Siddaramaiah also said.
Apr 20, 2018 11:57 AM
Siddaramaiah keeps everyone guessing. He says that he has informed the high command that he would not contest from Badami. Earlier he had said he had left it up to the high command.
Apr 20, 2018 11:46 AM
Congress High Command gives ticket to HP Rajesh to contest from Jagaluru constituency.CM Siddaramaiah told media persons in Mysore.Earlier, Pushpa Laxman's name was announced.
Apr 20, 2018 11:23 AM
CM Siddaramaiah: We are not going to enter into an alliance with any party. We are a secular party. Reporter: But Janata Dal(S) is also secular CM Siddaramaiah: Who told you JDS is a secular party?
Apr 20, 2018 11:16 AM
Meanwhile Siddaramaiah has reiterated that he would abide by whatever the high command tells him. The response came when he was asked if he would contest from Badami too.
Apr 20, 2018 11:11 AM
Even as the Congress is yet to make it official, Dr Yathindra has said that his father would contest from the Badami constituency also. He said this on a Facebook post.
Apr 20, 2018 11:11 AM
The Congress will not win more than 60 seats says Yeddyurappa. He also said that Siddaramaiah himself would lose from Chamundeshwari.
Apr 20, 2018 10:15 AM
Congress leader NY Gopalkrishna joins BJP in the presence of BS Yeddyurappa.
Apr 20, 2018 9:59 AM
The Congress is expected to announce the list of the remaining 5 candidates today. The candidate for the Badami seat will also be named along with Shanthinagar.
Apr 20, 2018 9:59 AM
JD(S) candidate, H Revanna, minister R V Deshpande, Congress candidate, B Zameer Ahmed, minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao will be among the many leaders who will file their nomination papers today.
Apr 20, 2018 9:51 AM
Today is considered to be auspicious by many politicians. Politicians are doing everything to please the stars and planets. Voting will be held on May 12 which is a Saturday while counting will be on May 15, Amavasya.
Apr 20, 2018 9:15 AM
Former Union Minister Basavaraj Patil Yatnal, who recently joined the BJP, to file his nomination papers from Bijapur City constituency today.
Apr 20, 2018 8:52 AM
It is still wide open and Siddaramaiah’s two seat contest is still being discussed. The high command under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi would meet in New Delhi tomorrow to discuss whether Siddaramaiah should also contest from Badami.
Apr 20, 2018 8:51 AM
In another development, former MP and actor, Shashikumar joined the JD(S). While stating that he had been betrayed by the Congress, he expressed confidence that he would win on a JD(S) ticket from Hosadurga.
Apr 20, 2018 7:59 AM
It is a hectic day in Chamundeshwari. G T Deve Gowda the man being touted as giant killer will file his nomination from this constituency. He takes on the Chief Minister and expressed confidence that he would win. He is incidentally the sitting MLA of this constituency.
Apr 20, 2018 7:59 AM
Close on his father’s heels, Siddaramaiah’s son, Dr. Yathindra will be making his political debut. He is set to file his nomination papers from Varuna, the seat his father had won in 2008 and 2013.
Apr 20, 2018 7:59 AM
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to file his nomination papers from Chamundeshwari. This would clear the air about where he would be contesting from as there was talk that he may dump the constituency and chose a safer Badami.