Karnataka Election LIVE: Congress likely to announce remaining 5 candidates today

The process of filing nominations will continue today. On Thursday the big names who filed the nominations were B S Yeddyurappa, D K Shivakumar among others. Today Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah is set to file his nomination from Chamundeshwari. It promises to be an action-packed event.

Polling for 224 Assembly segments will take place on May 12 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Votes will be counted on May 15.

For the BJP it is about gauging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

