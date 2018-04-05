Karnataka Election LIVE: Congress likely to announce remaining 5 candidates today

The process of filing nominations will continue today. On Thursday the big names who filed the nominations were B S Yeddyurappa, D K Shivakumar among others. Today Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah is set to file his nomination from Chamundeshwari. It promises to be an action-packed event.
Polling for 224 Assembly segments will take place on May 12 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Votes will be counted on May 15.
For the BJP it is about gauging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.
Apr 20, 2018 10:15 AM
Congress leader NY Gopalkrishna joins BJP in the presence of BS Yeddyurappa.
Apr 20, 2018 9:59 AM
The Congress is expected to announce the list of the remaining 5 candidates today. The candidate for the Badami seat will also be named along with Shanthinagar.
Apr 20, 2018 9:59 AM
JD(S) candidate, H Revanna, minister R V Deshpande, Congress candidate, B Zameer Ahmed, minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao will be among the many leaders who will file their nomination papers today.
Apr 20, 2018 9:51 AM
Today is considered to be auspicious by many politicians. Politicians are doing everything to please the stars and planets. Voting will be held on May 12 which is a Saturday while counting will be on May 15, Amavasya.
Apr 20, 2018 9:15 AM
Former Union Minister Basavaraj Patil Yatnal, who recently joined the BJP, to file his nomination papers from Bijapur City constituency today.
Apr 20, 2018 8:52 AM
It is still wide open and Siddaramaiah’s two seat contest is still being discussed. The high command under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi would meet in New Delhi tomorrow to discuss whether Siddaramaiah should also contest from Badami.
Apr 20, 2018 8:51 AM
In another development, former MP and actor, Shashikumar joined the JD(S). While stating that he had been betrayed by the Congress, he expressed confidence that he would win on a JD(S) ticket from Hosadurga.
Apr 20, 2018 7:59 AM
It is a hectic day in Chamundeshwari. G T Deve Gowda the man being touted as giant killer will file his nomination from this constituency. He takes on the Chief Minister and expressed confidence that he would win. He is incidentally the sitting MLA of this constituency.
Apr 20, 2018 7:59 AM
Close on his father’s heels, Siddaramaiah’s son, Dr. Yathindra will be making his political debut. He is set to file his nomination papers from Varuna, the seat his father had won in 2008 and 2013.
Apr 20, 2018 7:59 AM
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to file his nomination papers from Chamundeshwari. This would clear the air about where he would be contesting from as there was talk that he may dump the constituency and chose a safer Badami.