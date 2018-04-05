Karnataka election LIVE: Shah in town, nominations to be filed today

The election heat is picking up and all parties are leaving nothing to chance. The Congress has released its list while the BJP came up with its second set of candidates. The filing of nominations would begin today.

The day ahead is a busy one. The Congress has been battling rebellion, while the BJP's Amit Shah is set to storm Bengaluru today.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

The day promises to be an action packed one. Don't go anywhere and follow our LIVE coverage of the Karnataka elections here..

