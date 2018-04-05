Karnataka election LIVE: Shah in town, nominations to be filed today

The election heat is picking up and all parties are leaving nothing to chance. The Congress has released its list while the BJP came up with its second set of candidates. The filing of nominations would begin today.

The day ahead is a busy one. The Congress has been battling rebellion, while the BJP's Amit Shah is set to storm Bengaluru today.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

Apr 17, 2018 9:17 AM

Meanwhile as the dissent in Congress rises, 13 persons have been booked for vandalising the Congress office in Mandya. After being denied a ticket supporters of Ganiga Ravikumar had vandalised the party office in Mandya.

Apr 17, 2018 8:43 AM

Dissent in BJP. Beluru Gopalkrishna slams the party for denying him a ticket from the Sagar assembly seat. He would hold talks with his followers and decide on the next course of action. He would also hold a road show.

Apr 17, 2018 8:10 AM

The filing of nominations for the Karnataka assembly elections begins today. Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah has said that he would file his nominations from Chamundeswhari on April 20.

