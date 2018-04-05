Karnataka Election LIVE: Rebellion hits Congress as candidate list is announced

After missing two deadlines since Friday, the Congress finally announced its first list of candidates for the Karnataka elections. As expected there was heartbreak among many whose names did not figure in the list. The Congress is expected to announce the names of 6 candidates which it had kept on hold today.

The day promises to be an action-packed one. Follow all the LIVE updates as we bring them to you.

Rebellion grows in the Congress after the names of 12 sitting MLAs were left out. Supporters of these MLAs were seen raising slogans against the party. In some areas, the supporters blocked traffic and burnt tyres.

Fate of N A Haris to be decided today. His name was put on hold as the Congress did not announce a candidate from the Shanthinagar constituency where Haris is the MLA. His son it may be recalled was involved in a brawl recently. There is speculation that the seat may go to Rizwan Arshad.

The BJP is expected to release its second list of candidates today. The party has already released its first list of 72 candidates two weeks back.

Sources tell us that it was Rahul Gandhi who insisted that Siddaramaiah contest only from one seat (Chamundeshwari). The high command felt that if the leader contests from two seats it would send a wrong signal and it would be a sign that he is weak. There was speculation that Siddaramaiah would also be contesting from Badami.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

