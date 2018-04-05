Karnataka Election: Rahul to address mega rally at Palace grounds

The 'Janashirvadha Yatra' launched by the Congress is set to culminate with a massive public rally to be addressed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru on Sunday. According to KPCC president G Parameshwara, about 4-5 lakh people are expected to attend the rally.

In a big boost to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Lingayat seer Mate Mahadevi on Saturday extended support to the Congress and alleged BJP of misleading people.

"Siddaramaiah has supported us, we will support him. The BJP is lying and misleading people. We have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce his decision on minority status by April 18," Mate Mahadevi told the media.

Though Siddaramaiah is reaffirming that he wil contest from Chamundeshwari Constituency in the Assembly elections slate to be held on May 12, the intelligence reports have suggested that its not viable option for Siddaramaiah.Karnataka goes to polls on May 12, while counting will take place on May 15.

