Karnataka Election LIVE: A site for scribes if Kumaraswamy wins says JD(S) leader

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be touring in Bengaluru division for two days from Saturday for campaigning ahead of the May 12 assembly polls in Karnataka. He will begin his tour by visiting Kudumalai Ganesha temple at Mulabagilu and will later take part in a road show.

On Friday Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani landed himself in a controversy for his remarks at an event in Karnataka.

Mevani who was addressing a gathering at the "Save Our Constitution" event in Chitradurga stated that the "role of the youth was to disrupt Prime Minister Modi's speeches". Following which BJP leaders filed a case against the Dalit leader for inciting violence and demanded that Mevani be barred from entering the state until the elections are over.

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah asserted that he will be contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru, amidst reports that it will not be easy battle for him in the May 12 assembly polls. Further the EC has sacked Home Ministry Advisor Kempaiah after a complaint by JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda for allegedly intervening in the election process. Karnataka goes to polls on May 12, while counting will take place on May 15.

