Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was on the sixth leg of campaigning as part of the 'Janashirvada Yatra' ahead of the May 12 polls in Karnataka on Sunday took potshots at the BJP, insisting the saffron party will not win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi might lose his Varanasi seat under a united opposition. "Frankly, I don't see the BJP winning the next election, so in 2019 we will go back to the normal, I sense," Gandhi said in Bengaluru.

Rahul's day out began with an informal meet with journalists where he talked of the battle of ideologies in the state. Gandhi then went to meet corporation workers of the BBMP, or pourakarmikas, at a location near an open drain. He also, held an interaction with business fraternity in the city. And the Congress president also stopped off at a bookshop where he bought books including Karen Armstrong's 'A History of God' two books by Thich Nhat Hanh's, including 'The Art of Living,' and Perumal Murugan's 'The Goat Thief'.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced the first list of 72 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. BJP's CM candidate B S Yeddyurappa would be contesting from Shikaripura and Eshwarappa from Shimoga. Karnataka goes to polls on May 12, while counting will take place on May 15.

