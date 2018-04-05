Karnataka Election LIVE: Opportunity right to throw out Congress, says RSS leader

The Congress and the BJP leaders just are making a beeline to Karnataka ahead of the crucial assembly elections in May which is being seen as 'biggest political battle of the year'. Last week, BJP chief Amit Shah was in Karnataka for five days and today (April 7) Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be touring areas around Bengaluru. Karnataka elections and polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan later this year will allow both the BJP and the Congress to gauge the mood of voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with his astute political moves, has kept the BJP on its toes. Whether it is his Lingayat move or Karnataka flag proposal, Siddaramaiah is forcing the BJP to think something out of the box to counter him. Yesterday (April 6), Siddaramaiah asserted that he will be contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru, amidst reports that it will not be an easy battle for him in the May 12 assembly polls.
Karnataka goes to polls on May 12, while counting will take place on May 15.
Apr 7, 2018 9:32 AM
"The fight is for justice and it is high-time that the Congress government is toppled", said RSS leader Prabhakar Bhat Kalladka. While addressing a group of people staging a hunger strike to protest inaction against cattle thieves, Kalladka said that the opportunity is now ripe to throw out the Congress.
Apr 7, 2018 9:27 AM
JD(S) chief, H D Kumaraswamy is on a whirlwind tour of north Karnataka in the wake of the sudden exodus from his party. Kumaraswamy is touring the region to take stock of the situation and also ensure that he does not lose party workers and leaders to the Congress or BJP.
Apr 7, 2018 9:18 AM
The Election Commission has warned all political parties of stringent action if the model code of conduct is violated. The warning comes after the a team of the EC led by Chief Election Commissioner, O P Rawat toured the state and met with representatives of all political parties.
Apr 7, 2018 8:45 AM
"A humanist, not a casteist", says Siddaramaiah on Chamundeshwari campaign trail.
Apr 7, 2018 8:10 AM
"Lingayats will teach Congress a lesson of its lifetime", says B S Yeddyurappa, the chief ministerial candidate of BJP. He said that the BJP will come to power on its own and there is no doubt about that.
Apr 7, 2018 7:21 AM
"If H D Kumaraswamy wins, then journalists will be given free sites." This was a blooper cum poll code violation conducted by JD(S) leader, Rajasekhar. He went on to say that the proposal was pending for long and if HDK becomes CM, then scribes would get sites. He realised his mistake as those around him were shell-shocked with his comment. However, it was too late.
Apr 7, 2018 7:20 AM
"I am a humanist, not a casteist", says Siddaramaiah. The Karnataka Chief Minister also reached out to the Vokkaligas in the Chamundeshwari assembly constituency and assured them he was not a casteist as is being alleged by his political rivals.
Apr 7, 2018 1:40 AM
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will participate in roadshows and public meetings in Kolar on Saturday. He will begin his tour by visiting Kudumalai Ganesha temple at Mulabagilu and will later take part in a road show.
