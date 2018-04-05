Karnataka Election LIVE: Opportunity right to throw out Congress, says RSS leader

The Congress and the BJP leaders just are making a beeline to Karnataka ahead of the crucial assembly elections in May which is being seen as 'biggest political battle of the year'. Last week, BJP chief Amit Shah was in Karnataka for five days and today (April 7) Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be touring areas around Bengaluru. Karnataka elections and polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan later this year will allow both the BJP and the Congress to gauge the mood of voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with his astute political moves, has kept the BJP on its toes. Whether it is his Lingayat move or Karnataka flag proposal, Siddaramaiah is forcing the BJP to think something out of the box to counter him. Yesterday (April 6), Siddaramaiah asserted that he will be contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru, amidst reports that it will not be an easy battle for him in the May 12 assembly polls.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 12, while counting will take place on May 15.

As the netas slug it out, OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state. Stay tuned for our updates.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day