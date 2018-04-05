Karnataka Election LIVE: KCR to meet Deve Gowda tomorrow in Bengaluru

BJP president Amit Shah will be in Hubballi, Karnataka today. Shah will not only observe fast to protest against disruptions in Parliament during the Budget Session but will also take part in a Dharna and hold a roadshow. Shah will visit Sri Siddharudha Mutt in Hubballi of Dharwad district on Thursday morning before joining his party colleagues in their protest against the Congress.

With polls round the corner, national level politics will also have a bearing on Karnataka. To protest against the washout of the Budget session, PM Modi and other BJP MPs are also set to observe a fast on April 12.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day