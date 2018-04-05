Karnataka Election Opinion poll LIVE: 51% rate PM Modi's performance as 'Very Good-Good'

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will meet Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday.

The meeting gains significance in the light of Mr. Rao's reported plan to declare the formation of a new front in the presence of several political leaders from other States at a plenary session scheduled on April 27.

Karnataka will go to polls. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. BJP president was in Hubballi today. Shah took part in a sit in to protest against the disruptions in Parliament and also took out a roadshow. He launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and said that Congress should not go around preaching about democracy.

As the netas slug it out, OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

