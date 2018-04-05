Karnataka Election Opinion poll LIVE: 51% rate PM Modi's performance as 'Very Good-Good'

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will meet Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday.
The meeting gains significance in the light of Mr. Rao's reported plan to declare the formation of a new front in the presence of several political leaders from other States at a plenary session scheduled on April 27.
Karnataka will go to polls. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. BJP president was in Hubballi today. Shah took part in a sit in to protest against the disruptions in Parliament and also took out a roadshow. He launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and said that Congress should not go around preaching about democracy.
As the netas slug it out,
Apr 13, 2018 8:14 PM
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's performance in the last 4 years, 18 % rated as Very Good; 33% voted as Good; 30% voted as Average; 12% voted as Poor, while 5% voted as Very Poor
Apr 13, 2018 8:11 PM
Vote share predictions for Bengaluru: Congress - 40% ; BJP - 35%; JD(S)+ - 19%; OTHERS - 6%
Apr 13, 2018 8:10 PM
Poll predictions for Bengaluru: Congress - 14-15 seats BJP - 13-14 seats JD(S)+ - 2-3 seats
Apr 13, 2018 6:41 PM
Congress likely to get 37% vote share, while BJP to get 35%
Apr 13, 2018 6:29 PM
On the total seats likely to be won by different parties, the India Today poll has predicted hung assembly. BJP is likely to between 78-86 seats Congress is likely to win between 90-101 seats JD (S) is likely to win between 34-43 seats
Apr 13, 2018 6:27 PM
52% feel that Lingayat issue is a major one that can influence the polls, while 28 % feel it is not important
Apr 13, 2018 6:25 PM
On the question, if Supreme Court's Cauvery judgement benefit Congress? - 49 per cent said yes. 34 per cent said no, while 17 per cent said they didn't know, or couldn't say.
Apr 13, 2018 6:12 PM
an India Today-Karvy opinion poll has reveled that 38% of the respondents have rated incumbent CM Siddaramaiah as good. Of the total respondents, 29% have also rated his performance as poor.
Apr 13, 2018 5:22 PM
A fresh poll- survey by India Today and Karvy Karnataka opinion poll revealed that people in Karnataka still want continuation of Siddaramaiah as chief minister.
Apr 13, 2018 4:36 PM
Bellary mining mafia chief G Janardhana Reddy will be on a two-day visit to Molakalmuru constituency, campaigning for BJP candidate Sriramulu.
Apr 13, 2018 1:54 PM
Congress high command has refused to allow Siddaramaiah and Parameshwar from contesting on two seats. It would set a wrong precedent the high command feels. Siddaramaiah has been asked to chose between Chamundeshwari and Badami.
Apr 13, 2018 1:53 PM
Congress Central Election committee meeting begins at Sonia Gandhi's residence.
Apr 13, 2018 11:37 AM
Meeting of the BJP central election committee over the upcoming Karnataka elections, scheduled to be held on 15th April, at BJP headquarters in Delhi.
Apr 13, 2018 10:57 AM
A clash has broken out between the supporters of B Sriramulu and sitting MLA Thippeswamy the sitting MLA at Molakmuru. Sriramulu is the BJP’s candidate from the constituency this year. Thippeswamy was upset about being left out this year.
Apr 13, 2018 10:57 AM
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will meet Janata Dal (Secular) leader Deve Gowda today, but said the meeting has “nothing to do” with upcoming elections in Karnataka.
Apr 13, 2018 9:48 AM
A meeting of the Central Election Committee of the Congress will be held in New Delhi. The list of candidates will be announced after the meeting. Where will Siddaramaiah contest from is the big question.
Apr 13, 2018 9:19 AM
Randeep Surjewala said that PM and BJP must understand that time for "upvaas ka jhumla" is over. "Facing imminent defeat in Karnataka in May 2018 and LS in 2019, PM Modi and Amit Shah, are enacting an absurd drama of 'photo-ops' and 'headline management'," he tweeted. "Time for 'Upvas Ka Jumla' over! Time for 'Sanyaas' (retirement) from power begins and will culminate into 'Vanvaas' (exile) in 2019!," Surjewala said.