Karnataka Election LIVE: Siddaramaiah in Delhi to finalise list of candidates

Apr 10, 2018 2:59 PM
Wildlife activists want forest staff exempted from election duty. In a letter to the EC, activists have said that withdrawal of staffers or patrolling vehicles would weaken the already stretched protection infrastructure and deplete field formations. You may be aware that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has repeatedly issued orders exempting vehicles and staffers of national parks, sanctuaries and tiger reserves across the country from election duties. The same needs to be followed. This is important since tigers and other endangered species are under serious threat of being hunted by organized criminal networks, the letter also reads.
Apr 10, 2018 2:56 PM
A total of nine poll code violations have been reported in Dakshin Kannada. Some of the prominent names against whom cases have been registered are B Ramanath Rai, minister for forests, ecology and environment, and district incharge and Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, an RSS leader. Besides, cases have also been registered against Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) and UC News UC Web.com. First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in seven of these cases.
Apr 10, 2018 2:20 PM
Siddaramaiah is in Delhi to finalise the list of candidates for the assembly elections. Muslims, Dalits, Lingayats and OBCs are likely to populate the list which is expected to be released by April 15. The final list would be released in consultation with Rahul Gandhi.
Apr 10, 2018 1:09 PM
The Congress is having a major re-think on whether to give N A Haris a ticket from the Shanthinagar constituency in Bengaluru. He has won the elections twice from this constituency. Some reports suggest that he does not have good relations with the local leaders and this may cost him a ticket. Moreover his son Mohammad Nalapad is in jail on assault charges.
Apr 10, 2018 12:21 PM
Amidst the election heat, the Congress has said that the BJP’s star campaigner, Yogi Adityanath is missing from Karnataka. He is missing as he is busy saving rapists in his state, the Congress said.
Apr 10, 2018 11:17 AM
There is some amount of dissent growing within the BJP after the first list of candidates was announced for the Karnataka assembly election. Many of them who had expressed unhappiness over the ticket distribution are likely to contest at rebels.
Apr 10, 2018 10:33 AM
The Congress says that the option for Siddaramaiah to contest from two seats is still open. The Congress has offered him Badami apart from Chamundeshwari. This comes in the wake of several reports suggesting that Chamundeshwari is not a safe seat for the CM. However Congress sources point out that if he contests from Badami it would add strength to the party’s campaign in North Karnataka.
Apr 10, 2018 10:07 AM
The Congress is set to release its list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly election. The party has already cleared the names of 130 candidates. These according to party sources are the undisputed candidates. The rest would be chosen following a meeting to be held on Thursday. The final list is expected to be out on April 15.
Apr 10, 2018 9:25 AM
The BJP’s second list of candidates are likely to be released on April 11. The BJP had released its first list of 72 candidates on Sunday. Making this announcement, B S Yeddyurappa also said that he would filed his nominations from Shikaripura in Shivamogga on April 19th.
Apr 10, 2018 9:10 AM
Miscreants snatched away about 450 applications pertaining to the addition, changes and deletion of names from the voter list at Yashwanthapura in Bengaluru. S Yogeshwar, returning officer of Yashwanthapura constituency said that the incident occurred when a special drive in booth number 74 of the constituency was going on at a school. An FIR has been lodged against the unknown miscreants, police said.
Apr 10, 2018 8:30 AM
Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot has been appointed a member of the party's central election committee, the apex body for selection of candidates during elections. Gehlot, a former chief minister of Rajasthan, was recently appointed the AICC general secretary in charge of organisation and training of party cadres.
Apr 10, 2018 8:00 AM
B S Yeddyurappa the most popular Lingayat leader in the state is unfazed by the support of the community to the Congress. There are just a handful of them who are supporting the Congress while the entire Lingayat-Veerashaiva community is with us, he said. "This is the work of one or two Swamijis and I am not at all bothered. Almost everyone in the community is with us and we are going to win about 150 seats and form the government," he also said.