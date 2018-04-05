Karnataka Election: Cong releases list of candidates, Siddaramaiah to contest from Chamundeshwari

The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 218 candidates for the 224-member Karnataka assembly elections which is in next month. As expected, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been contesting from the Varuna constituency since 2008, will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru this elections.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah's son Yatheendra is set to contest from the Varuna constituency. Parameshwara, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, will be in the fray from the Korategere assembly constituency

The saffron party, which is striving to return to power in Karnataka after a gap of five years, has announced Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate, with a target of winning 150 out of 224 assembly seats.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

