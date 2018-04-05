Karnataka Election LIVE: EC asks Siddaramaiah's close aide to leave office

Apr 6, 2018 1:51 PM
Former IPS officer Kempaiah, CM Siddaramaiah’s close associate and political advisor to the Home Minister, has been asked to leave the office by Election Commission for violating the modal code of conduct.
Apr 6, 2018 1:15 PM
CM Siddaramaiah visits famous Lingayat mutt in Suttur. Seeks blessings from the seer.
Apr 6, 2018 1:09 PM
"I will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency and I will definitely win," says CM Siddaramaiah in Mysore. "Son Dr. Yateendra will contest from Varuna constituency if only party high command decides," he said.
Apr 6, 2018 12:12 PM
LED van for BJP campaigning will be inaugurated at Bashan Circle in Bengaluru by B.S.Yeddyurappa, P.Muralidhar Rao, Shobha Karandlaje and other leaders today at 2.30 p.m
Apr 6, 2018 12:02 PM
Congress MLC, V.S. Ugrappa and Minister Sri HM Revanna to hold press conference at 1:30pm on Friday at KPCC Office today. The party claims that the leaders will give "Breaking News against BJP".
Apr 6, 2018 11:36 AM
Karnataka Assembly Elections: Chamrajpet constituency in Bengaluru set to witness an interesting battle. Zameer Ahmed who quit the JD(S) to contest on Congress ticket while Altaf Khan who quit the Congress to quit on JD(S) ticket. The BJP will field a strong candidate to take advantage of the split in Muslim votes. Will the trick pay off? Let us wait and see.
Apr 6, 2018 11:05 AM
We will win 150 seats in the elections. We will provide good and clean governance. We have to realise Narendra Modi’s and Amit Shah’s dream of a "Congress mukt Bharat. Let also ensure that Karnataka is Congress mukt", B S Yeddyurappa said. "People are in distress because of Congress. Crime rate has gone up, farmers have committed suicide. The only solution to all these problems is the BJP", he also said.
Apr 6, 2018 11:05 AM
The Ministry for Home Affairs has stayed clear of the Lingayat religious minority status issue. The issue is beyond it jurisdiction and the Ministry of Minority Affairs would look into it. An MHA spokesperson said that a decision to this effect would not be taken anytime soon as the model code of conduct is in force in Karnataka.
Apr 6, 2018 10:31 AM
Apr 6, 2018 9:18 AM
The BJP has roped in its Tripura architect Ram Madhav for the Karnataka elections. Sources say he met with several eminent persons in the city to discuss the election strategy. Madhav who is the national general secretary will spend a considerable amount of time in the state, sources say.
Apr 6, 2018 8:51 AM
The BJP's first list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly election 2018 is ready. The party has finalised the names of 130 candidates and would release it soon.