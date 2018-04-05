Karnataka Election LIVE: Actress Pooja Gandhi to join JDS today

Welcome back to our LIVE coverage of the Karnataka assembly elections. The day ahead promises to be an interesting one with the Congress expected to make some key announcements.

Karnataka Election LIVE: Congress likely to announce Badami candidate today

The BJP released its third list on Friday and the prominent name in it was Karunakara Reddy, one of the Reddy brothers from Ballari. What is in store today from Battle Karnataka?

Follow our LIVE updates here:

Apr 21, 2018 9:33 AM

Pooja Gandhi set to re-join JD(S) today. She had earlier quit the JD(S) to join the KJP. However now she has announced that she will be back in the JD(S).

Apr 21, 2018 9:21 AM

BJP workers from Arasikere constituency worried as the candidate Dr. Arun Somanna, the son of senior leader V Somanna, hasn't begun his campaign. The party workers want BS Yeddyurappa to resolve the issue soon.

Apr 21, 2018 9:02 AM

BJP leader B Sriramulu to file his nomination papers in Molkalmurur today. According to reports, Sriramulu has been visiting temples in Ballari since early morning. BS Yeddyurappa to accompany B Sriramulu in Molakalmuru, Chitradurga district.

Apr 21, 2018 8:04 AM

Congress likely to announce Badami candidate today. There are indications that the seat may go to Siddaramaiah and he would file his nominations soon afterwards.

Apr 21, 2018 8:03 AM

The BJP wants Yeddyurappa to take on Siddaramaiah from Badami. But the BJP strongman does not seem to be in favour of it.

Apr 21, 2018 8:01 AM

Will the BJP give Yeddyurappa’s son a ticket. It is almost certain that Vijayendra would take on Dr Yathindra, son of Siddaramaiah from Varuna.

Read more about:

karnataka assembly elections 2018, congress, bjp, siddaramaiah

