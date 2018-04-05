Karnataka Election LIVE: Congress leader equates Siddaramaiah to Tughlaq

The big news for the day from battlefield Karnataka would be the Congress's first list of candidates. On Saturday there were marathon meetings held in Delhi even as the Congress tried to finalise its list of candidates. The meeting remained inconclusive and a decision is expected today.
Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.
Apr 15, 2018 9:25 AM
There was another Mani Shankar Aiyer moment in Karnataka. This time it was the turn of KPCC working president, Dinesh Gundu Rao who took on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. The PM should sack him as he is not a Yogi but a Dongi (fake), Rao said while taking part in a candle lit protest held by the KPCC against the rape incidents in UP and Jammu.
Apr 15, 2018 9:23 AM
The Congress failed to reach a consensus on its list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly election. The party is stuck in a loop over whether to field the rebel JD(S) candidates or not. The other point of contention was on whether to field tainted legislators and also shunt out the old guard who are not in with a winning chance. Sources say that the Congress has finalised the list in terms of at least 190 candidate. There however appears to be no consensus on the remaining candidates as yet.
Apr 15, 2018 8:10 AM
Even as the Congress is readying its list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections, rebellion within the party seems to be touching an all time high. There is a Tughlaq rule in the Congress and Siddaramaiah is Tughlaq, senior leader P Ramesh said. He told reporters that he would contest the election from the C V Raman Nagar constituency as a JD(S) candidate. I have been nursing the constituency and was hopeful of getting a ticket. This is not Indira Gandhi’s Congress. There is a Tughlaq rule and Siddaramaiah himself is Tughlaq. He will be responsible for the Congress' defeat," Ramesh said
Apr 15, 2018 8:03 AM
The BJP is expected to release its second list of candidates today. The party had last week released its first list of 72 candidates for the elections. The first list was marred by rebellion from various quarters. B S Yeddyurappa has held a series of meetings to pacify the leaders.
Apr 15, 2018 8:01 AM
The Congress is expected to release its first list of candidates today. There have been marathon meetings in this regard held at an undisclosed location in New Delhi. Arguments and disagreements were reported during the meetings held on Friday and Saturday. Another meeting is scheduled for today following which the list is likely to be released.
