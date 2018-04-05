Karnataka Election LIVE: Congress leader equates Siddaramaiah to Tughlaq

The big news for the day from battlefield Karnataka would be the Congress's first list of candidates. On Saturday there were marathon meetings held in Delhi even as the Congress tried to finalise its list of candidates. The meeting remained inconclusive and a decision is expected today.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP its about guaging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

