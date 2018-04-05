Karnataka Election: 'BJP trying to poach JD (S) leaders', says Kumaraswamy

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) having announced its first list for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress is frantically working towards finalising its candidates. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with other senior Congress were in Delhi to attend a screening committee meeting to discuss the candidates. With just over a month left for Karnataka elections, political activities are gathering momentum.

All eyes are on Congress and BJP, but JD (S) is also a force to reckon with in Karnataka. In case of a hung assembly, JD (S) may ultimately hold the key. The Deve Gowda-led party has already announced pre-poll alliance with BSP and would like to consolidate its Vokkaliga votebank. Kumaraswamy today said that BJP has shortage of candidates and is trying to poach JD (S) members for some seats.

