Karnataka Election: 'BJP trying to poach JD (S) leaders', says Kumaraswamy

Apr 9, 2018 10:14 PM
Top Karnataka Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, are in Delhi today to attend screening committee meeting where discussions would be held on candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.
Apr 9, 2018 10:12 PM
JD (S) state chief HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that the BJP is facing a shortage of candidates. He said that the BJP trying to poach JD (S) candidates in some seats.
Apr 9, 2018 4:18 PM
The BJP’s Yeddyurappa took an auto ride today at Bengaluru. He travelled in an auto from his residence to Queens Road. Later he held a meeting with the auto drivers on Queens Road. This was an exercise part of his election campaign for the Karnataka elections.
Apr 9, 2018 4:16 PM
The Reddy brothers of Ballari are not in the first list released by the BJP. They are now pressurising the party to give them tickets. They have sought for a ticket for Somashekhara Reddy from Ballari City. Janardhan Reddy wants to play an active part in the elections. However he is barred from entering Ballari. Recently Amit Shah had said that the party had nothing to do with them.
Apr 9, 2018 4:05 PM
B S Yeddyurappa is having a hectic day. As is the case always, there are several disgruntled elements who have called upon him to vent their ire over not being given tickets. He is meeting with these persons in an attempt to pacify them.
Apr 9, 2018 3:12 PM
The BJP’s first list of candidates released on Sunday has made a big push for the Lingayats. The highest number of candidates in the list of 72 are Lingayats. Here is the breakdown: There are 21 Lingayats in the list. The party has given tickets to 10 Schedule Caste, 10 Vokkaligas, 19 OBCs, 6 Schedule Tribe, 5 Brahmins and one Kodava candidate.
Apr 9, 2018 1:50 PM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Parameshwar, Dinesh Gundu Rao, S R patil, Ramalinga Reddy, K C Venugopal, D K Shivakumar, K J George are in New Delhi. They are attending the meeting of the screening committee. Following this a meeting of the Congress central committee will take place. The announcement of the first list of Congress candidates is expected either on 12th or 13th.
Apr 9, 2018 1:45 PM
The BJP’s Ramachandra has now convened for a meeting of his supporters. He was denied a ticket from the R R Nagara constituency in Bengaluru. To chalk out his next course of action, he would meeting with his supporters.
Apr 9, 2018 1:09 PM
The BJP’s N R Ramesh staged a protest in Chikpet after he was denied a ticket by the party. The BJP announced its first list of 72 candidates on Sunday. He called for a bandh following which several shops were shut in the area. One of his followers even tried to commit suicide.
Apr 9, 2018 9:47 AM
Those who switched too have been given tickets. Malikayya Guttedar and AS Patil Nadahalli, candidates from Afzalpur and Muddebihal respectively, moved to the BJP from the Congress, whereas Mallikarjun Khuba, Manappa Vajjal and Shivraj patil joined the BJP from the Janata Dal (Secular).
Apr 9, 2018 9:47 AM
Surprise: B Sriramulu has been given a ticket from Molkamuru inChitradurga and not Ballari. He had contested from Ballari in 2008 and 2013. He is currently an MP from Ballari.
Apr 9, 2018 9:47 AM
The suspense for K S Eshwarappa finally came to an end. His name features in the list of 72 candidates that the BJP announced on Sunday. He will be contesting from the Shivamogga assembly constituency. He could consider himself lucky to get a ticket as in the 2013 election, he came third in this constituency.