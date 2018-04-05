Karnataka Election LIVE: MHA washes its hands of Lingayat issue

Political temparatures are soaring in Karnataka ahead of the crucial upcoming assembly elections. Top leaders of the three most important parties - BJP, Congress and JD (S)- are campaigning with great fervour and leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. For the Congress, it is not only about beating the anti-incumbency, but also a question of survival as Karnataka is the only big state where they are in power. For the BJP, its about making its presence felt in the Southern part of the country where it has not been able to make inroads. Moreover, Karnataka is also being seen by the BJP as a gateway to the South.

As the netas slug it out, OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state. Stay tuned for our updates.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 12, while counting will take place on May 15.

