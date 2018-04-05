Karnataka Election LIVE: MHA washes its hands of Lingayat issue

Political temparatures are soaring in Karnataka ahead of the crucial upcoming assembly elections. Top leaders of the three most important parties - BJP, Congress and JD (S)- are campaigning with great fervour and leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. For the Congress, it is not only about beating the anti-incumbency, but also a question of survival as Karnataka is the only big state where they are in power. For the BJP, its about making its presence felt in the Southern part of the country where it has not been able to make inroads. Moreover, Karnataka is also being seen by the BJP as a gateway to the South.
As the netas slug it out, OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state. Stay tuned for our updates.
Karnataka goes to polls on May 12, while counting will take place on May 15.
Apr 6, 2018 11:36 AM
Chamrajpet constituency in Bengaluru set to witness an interesting battle. Zameer Ahmed who quit the JD(S) to contest on Congress ticket while Altaf Khan who quit the Congress to quit on JD(S) ticket. The BJP will field a strong candidate to take advantage of the split in Muslim votes. Will the trick pay off? Let us wait and see.
Apr 6, 2018 11:05 AM
We will win 150 seats in the elections. We will provide good and clean governance. We have to realise Narendra Modi’s and Amit Shah’s dream of a Congress mukt Bharat. Let also ensure that Karnataka is Congress mukt, B S Yeddyurappa said. People are in distress because of Congress. Crime rate has gone up, farmers have committed suicide. The only solution to all these problems is the BJP, he also said.
Apr 6, 2018 11:05 AM
The Ministry for Home Affairs has stayed clear of the Lingayat religious minority status issue. The issue is beyond it jurisdiction and the Ministry of Minority Affairs would look into it. An MHA spokesperson said that a decision to this effect would not be taken anytime soon as the model code of conduct is in force in Karnataka.
Apr 6, 2018 10:31 AM
VS Ugrappa, MLC and Minister Sri HM Revanna to hold press conference at 1:30pm on Friday at KPCC Office today. The party claims that the leaders will give "Breaking News against BJP".
Apr 6, 2018 9:18 AM
The BJP has roped in its Tripura architect Ram Madhav for the Karnataka elections. Sources say he met with several eminent persons in the city to discuss the election strategy. Madhav who is the national general secretary will spend a consoderable amount of time in the state, sources say.
Apr 6, 2018 8:51 AM
The BJP's first list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly election 2018 is ready. The party has finalised the names of 130 candidates and would release it soon.
Read More
Subscribe to Oneindia. For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day