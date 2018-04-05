Karnataka Election LIVE: BJP, JD (S) may collude to bring Siddaramaiah down in Chamundeshwari

Apr 7, 2018 2:08 PM
There are murmurs on the streets that the BJP and JD(S) may enter into a secret pact to defeat, Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah in the Chamundeshwari constituency. Political pundits say that Siddaramaiah may finally come out victorious in this battle, but he will have to slog it out.
Apr 7, 2018 11:51 AM
With the IPL set to begin today, the Karnataka BJP took to Twitter to root for Virat Kohli-led RCB. "As our team RCB begins its quest for glory in #IPL18, we know one thing for sure..Ee Sala Cup Namde 🤘..Get 'em all @imVkohli and team! We are cheering for you!," Karntaka BJP tweeted.
Apr 7, 2018 9:32 AM
"The fight is for justice and it is high-time that the Congress government is toppled", said RSS leader Prabhakar Bhat Kalladka. While addressing a group of people staging a hunger strike to protest inaction against cattle thieves, Kalladka said that the opportunity is now ripe to throw out the Congress.
Apr 7, 2018 9:27 AM
JD(S) chief, H D Kumaraswamy is on a whirlwind tour of north Karnataka in the wake of the sudden exodus from his party. Kumaraswamy is touring the region to take stock of the situation and also ensure that he does not lose party workers and leaders to the Congress or BJP.
Apr 7, 2018 9:18 AM
The Election Commission has warned all political parties of stringent action if the model code of conduct is violated. The warning comes after the a team of the EC led by Chief Election Commissioner, O P Rawat toured the state and met with representatives of all political parties.
Apr 7, 2018 8:45 AM
"A humanist, not a casteist", says Siddaramaiah on Chamundeshwari campaign trail.
Apr 7, 2018 8:10 AM
"Lingayats will teach Congress a lesson of its lifetime", says B S Yeddyurappa, the chief ministerial candidate of BJP. He said that the BJP will come to power on its own and there is no doubt about that.
Apr 7, 2018 7:21 AM
"If H D Kumaraswamy wins, then journalists will be given free sites." This was a blooper cum poll code violation conducted by JD(S) leader, Rajasekhar. He went on to say that the proposal was pending for long and if HDK becomes CM, then scribes would get sites. He realised his mistake as those around him were shell-shocked with his comment. However, it was too late.
Apr 7, 2018 7:20 AM
"I am a humanist, not a casteist", says Siddaramaiah. The Karnataka Chief Minister also reached out to the Vokkaligas in the Chamundeshwari assembly constituency and assured them he was not a casteist as is being alleged by his political rivals.
Apr 7, 2018 1:40 AM
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will participate in roadshows and public meetings in Kolar on Saturday. He will begin his tour by visiting Kudumalai Ganesha temple at Mulabagilu and will later take part in a road show.