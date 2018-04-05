Karnataka Election LIVE: Raman Singh slams Siddaramaiah, calls him anti-dalit, anti-farmer

Welcome back to our LIVE page on the Karnataka assembly elections. Wednesday was an eventful day with all political parties keeping their focus on the Basava Jayanthi celebrations in a bid to lap up the crucial Lingayat votes in the state.
Amit Shah who is in the state has rented a house in Central Bengaluru. He also held a road show in which he called on the people to overthrow the Siddaramaiah government. The day ahead promises to be exciting and the big developments would include major leaders filing their nominations.
Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP it is about gauging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.
Apr 19, 2018 10:30 AM
Disgruntled former BJP MLA Beluru Gopalkrishna said BS Yeddyurappa will not be appointed next chief minister. He stated that his priority now to make sure BJP candidate Hartalu Halappa's defeat in Sagar constituency. Gopalkrishna did not confirm whether he would support JD (S).
Apr 19, 2018 10:00 AM
Chattisgarh Chief Minister, Raman Singh has lashed out at Siddaramaiah. He has called him anti-dalit and anti-farmer. The BJP government under Yeddyurappa will solve all problems in Karnataka. He is expected to accompany B S Yeddyurappa while he files the nomination papers today.
Apr 19, 2018 9:13 AM
Amit Shah will be holding a meeting with the Karnataka BJP leaders today. He would discuss the manifesto. He would later meet with traders and industrialists.
Apr 19, 2018 9:12 AM
The BJP’s R Ashok too will file his nomination papers from Padmanabhanagar. B N Vijaykumar and Y Narayanaswamy will file their nominations from Jayanagar and Hebbal respectively.
Apr 19, 2018 9:11 AM
Congress minister, A Manju to file nomination from Arkalgud today. JD(S) candidate H Vishwanath will file his nomination papers from Hunsur while D K Shivakumar from Kanakapura.
Apr 19, 2018 9:10 AM
Yogi Adityanath likely to return to Karnataka soon. He is expected to accompany B Sriramulu who will file his nomination paper from Molakmuru constituency on April 21.
Apr 19, 2018 9:09 AM
BJP is in my blood says Janardhan Reddy. The party is my blood and I cannot live without it, Reddy said. When asked about Amit Shah’s remark that the BJP had nothing to do with the Reddys, he said he was not aware of the comment. The party is my life, he asserted.
Apr 19, 2018 9:09 AM
Our sources tell us that the Congress is likely to conduct a snap survey in Chamundeshwari to find out if Siddaramaiah is on a sticky wicket. This has once again led to speculation whether the CM would also contest from Badami which is a safe bet for him.
Apr 19, 2018 9:09 AM
There does not seem an end to the suspense over a two seat contest by Siddaramaiah. While it appeared clear last week that he would contest only from Chamundeshwari, the suspense is back with the candidate’s name for Badami being withheld.
Apr 19, 2018 8:43 AM
The accident involving Ananth Kumar Hegde’s convoy appears to have snowballed into a political slugfest. While Hegde alleged a conspiracy, Siddaramaiah termed it as a minor accident. The BJP has hit back at the CM calling his approach as apathetic and callous.
Apr 19, 2018 8:43 AM
K S Eshwarappa who made it to the BJP’s list of candidates will file his nomination for the Shivamogga constituency.
Apr 19, 2018 8:18 AM
Madhu Bangarappa, the son of former chief minister, S Bangarappa will file his nomination papers today. He is contesting the Soraba seat on a JD(U) ticket.
Apr 19, 2018 8:18 AM
Yeddyurappa who is looking to return as the Chief Minister of Karnataka will file his nomination papers from Shikaripura today. He will be accompanied by the top brass of the BJP.