Karnataka Election LIVE: Raman Singh slams Siddaramaiah, calls him anti-dalit, anti-farmer

Welcome back to our LIVE page on the Karnataka assembly elections. Wednesday was an eventful day with all political parties keeping their focus on the Basava Jayanthi celebrations in a bid to lap up the crucial Lingayat votes in the state.

Amit Shah who is in the state has rented a house in Central Bengaluru. He also held a road show in which he called on the people to overthrow the Siddaramaiah government. The day ahead promises to be exciting and the big developments would include major leaders filing their nominations.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP it is about gauging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

Stay tuned for the all the updates as we bring them to you LIVE:

