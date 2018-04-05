Karnataka Election LIVE: Siddaramaiah continues his campaign in Chamundeshwari

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The rush has begun and amidst rebellion candidates began filing their nominations for the Karnataka elections. All leaders are now campaigning in full-swing, oblivious to the heat.

Karnataka Election LIVE: Siddaramaiah continues his campaign in Chamundeshwari

Click here for Karnataka Elections 2018 Special Page

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP it is about gauging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

Click here for BJP's 1st list of 72 candidates

Click here for BJP's 2nd list of 82 candidates

Click here to find the Congress list for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018

The BJP's chief strategist, Amit Shah is in the state and will hold a series of meetings. Follow all the developments as we bring you the updates LIVE from battleground Karnataka.

Apr 18, 2018 9:50 AM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues his campaign in Chamundeshwari. Pitched against G T Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah would cover at least 20 villages during his campaign trail today.

Apr 18, 2018 9:17 AM

Amit Shah to hold road show in Hoskote. He would also meet with Dalit writer Siddalingaiah today. A meeting with prominent writer, Chidananda Murthy has also been scheduled.

Apr 18, 2018 8:54 AM

Amit Shah to hold meeting with state leaders today. He would discuss the manifesto details with the leaders.

Apr 18, 2018 1:44 AM

BJP president Amit Shah will embark on his 'Karunadu Jagruti Yatra' by garlanding the statue of Lord Basaveshwara at Chalukya Circle in Bengalure today.

Apr 18, 2018 1:39 AM

No nominations will be accepted by the Returning Officers in Karnataka on Wednesday as April 18 is a holiday due to Basava Jayanti.

Read More
Read more about:

karnataka assembly elections 2018, congress, bjp, siddaramaiah

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.