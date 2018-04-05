Karnataka Election LIVE: Siddaramaiah continues his campaign in Chamundeshwari

The rush has begun and amidst rebellion candidates began filing their nominations for the Karnataka elections. All leaders are now campaigning in full-swing, oblivious to the heat.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12. It is a big test for both the Congress and the BJP. For the BJP it is about gauging the mood of the voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while for Congress its all about survival as Karnataka is the only big state where the grand old party is still in power. OneIndia brings to you all the updates live from across the state.

The BJP's chief strategist, Amit Shah is in the state and will hold a series of meetings. Follow all the developments as we bring you the updates LIVE from battleground Karnataka.

