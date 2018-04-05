Karnataka Election: JD(S) accuses Congress, BJP of violation of model code of conduct, approaches EC

Bengaluru, April 5: In poll-bound Karnataka, allegations are flying thick and fast. Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) found themselves in a tight spot on Wednesday after the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) accusing both the parties of violation of model code of conduct.

In its petition to the EC, the JD(S) has listed eight points accusing both the Congress and the BJP of violation of model code of conduct. The top two grouses of the JD(S) against its rival parties are that both the Congress and the BJP had sought votes in the name of religion. The JD(S) has also accused that the chief secretary of Karnataka is favouring the incumbent Congress.

Recently, the EC announced the polling and counting dates for Karnataka. While the polling for the 224-member Legislative Assembly will take place on May 12, the counting of votes will be held on May 15 in the southern state.

In its "memorandum" addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) of the state EC, the JD(S) requested the poll body to conduct "free and fair" elections in the state. At the end of the memorandum, the JD(S) stated that the party hopes that the EC would take appropriate measures to stop violations of model code of conduct.

On Friday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi ended his two-day tour of the state. Meanwhile, 25 Congress leaders joined the JD(S) on Friday. While the Congress and the BJP are the two main parties in the race to form the next government in Karnataka, the JD(S) is likely to be the "kingmaker" after the results will be declared.

