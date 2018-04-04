Karnataka election: Enrol in voter’s list before this date

A special drive to enrol women and people with disabilities will be organised by the Karnataka chief electoral office.

Called Minchina Nondani (quick registration), the drive will be held on April 8 at all designated polling stations in the state.

Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer, Sanjiv Kumar told reporters that the special one day camp will be held between 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

"Electoral rolls were published on February 28. However, the last date for applying has been extended to April 14, giving people another chance to enrol. Anyone applying after that can't vote in the May 12 elections,'' Kumar said.

"Just having a voter ID doesn't entitle you to vote. This is a chance for people to check if the voters' list contains their names," said Kumar.

Kumar said about 1.7 lakh newly enrolled voters will soon receive electronic photo identity cards (EPICs) from election officials at their doorstep. New voters who register by April 14 will get their EPICs by April 21, he added.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

