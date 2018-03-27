Karnataka election date: 'My tweet based on news channel report,' says Amit Malviya

The BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya has said that his tweets on the dates of the Karnataka elections were based on a news break put out by a television channel.

In a letter to the Election Commission of India, Malviya has said that the channel, Times Now had put out the information at 11.06 am. He said that his information on Twitter came out two minutes after the channel had aired the information.

Malviya also attached screenshots to prove that his tweet was posted two minutes after the channel beamed the news. Further, he attached a similar tweet by the social media in-charge of the Congress in Karnataka, who it seems also used the same source to post the information exactly when he did.

As is evident now, the final dates announced by the EC was different from what the channel had reported, that was the sole source of information in my tweet, Malviya also said.

I wish to reiterate that I firmly believe in the exclusive constitutional domain of the Election Commission to conduct free and fair elections in the country, and also in the confidentiality and secrecy mandated upon it in process of doing so. It is my kind submission that my tweet was in no way intended to infringe upon the constitutional mandate of the EC, Malviya also said.

OneIndia News

