Karnataka election: BJP ready with first list of candidates

The BJP's first list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly election 2018 is ready. The party has finalised the names of 130 candidates and would release it soon.

The BJP's general secretary and in charge of party affairs in the state, Muralidhar Rao said that the list would be released within the next three to four days. We are carrying out the selection process on the basis of the feedback from party workers and the people of the respective constituencies, he also said.

Meanwhile sources indicate that the party will give tickets to all the sitting Bengaluru MLAs. The rest of the names for Bengaluru city would be shortlisted soon and sent to the party's central Election Committee for approval.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

